Jason Lyles' Newest Single Drops February 16th, With A New Album To Follow

Jason Lyles’ latest single The Light will be available on streaming and download February 16 along with a stop motion music video.

Have you ever read a book or watched a film that tickled part of your brain in the right way? That took you out of your personal difficulties and transported you to a new level of inspiration? We all have our escapisms. For Jason, it’s science fiction. The Light is the first single from his upcoming album, which explores the landscape between the harsh realities of life and the fictions we turn to for release.

The Light is based on the science fiction writings of author Stephen Baxter. This energetic and uplifting alt rock track tells the story of a pilot in a bleak future who breaks the chains of his fascist training and changes the course of history for humanity. Featuring three-part harmonies, a string section, guitar shreds, and driving beat, this soaring rock anthem conjures images of a filled arena on a space station under the black hole at the center of the galaxy. It is meant to inspire and illustrate that anyone can break free of their past to do something amazing.

Jason animated the music video in 2D stop motion with paper design by professional artist and local legend Michael Salter. Futuristic characters and locales come to life as well as epic space battles at the center of the galaxy.

Jason is grateful for co-collaborators Gabe Lane (SevenStones, King Nothing, Mother’s Attic) on lead guitar, Stephanie Brooks who overdubbed the entire orchestral string section, Spencer Lyman on keys, and Andrew Preavett on drums. Andrew also produced and mixed the track. Mastering was provided by Brandon Allshouse, Steelhouse Mastering. “This track is some of my best work, and the one with which I've had the most creative freedom,” says Lyles.

Lyles’ music is now available on Spotify, Apple Music and additional streaming services with vinyl and CDs available on jasonlylesmusic.com/store. He has been heard on Rock 105, NPR

Music 88.1, The WAWL, Talk 102.3, and various podcasts. Lyles performs throughout the southeast and midwest both solo acoustic and with his band, Jason Lyles and the Legimitizers.

For more information, visit jasonlylesmusic.com and follow him on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Youtube at @jasonlylesmusic.