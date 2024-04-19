Jason Lyles Pays Tribute To Sci-Fi Classic With A Special Release For Alien Day

Prepare to embark on a cosmic journey unlike any other as indie rocker Jason Lyles unveils his latest single, "Salvage," in celebration of Alien Day 2024 on April 26th.

Inspired by the iconic opening sequence of the 1986 film ALIENS, "Salvage" is a mesmerizing ode to the brave but disappointed salvage crew who discover Ripley's ship, setting the stage for the epic events to come.

"Salvage" is more than just a song – it's a sonic voyage through space and time.

Imagine if Duran Duran teamed up with Radiohead to form a David Bowie cover band. With its fusion of space rock, 80s pop, and alt rock, "Salvage" crafts a cinematic soundtrack worthy of a deep space expedition.

While walking the line between nostalgic affection and slightly tongue in cheek sincerity, “Salvage” is sure to strike a chord with sci-fi and rock fans alike.

Jason Lyles shares his inspiration behind the single, stating, "I wanted to write a song about my all-time favorite movie to celebrate with the other Alien franchise fans around the world on Alien Day."

Through "Salvage," Lyles invites listeners to immerse themselves in the captivating world of ALIENS and join him in honoring this beloved sci-fi masterpiece.

Accompanying the release is a visually stunning lyric video featuring footage from the iconic film. Created by Tyler Green of Kaiser Bay Productions, the video captures the essence of "Salvage," offering a mesmerizing visual counterpart to the song's celestial soundscape. In addition, the cover art was created by Jason’s daughter, Rosie Lyles, and depicts the salvage team leader in his yellow biohazard suit.

Don't miss your chance to experience the magic of "Salvage" and celebrate Alien Day 2024 in style. Mark your calendars for April 26th and prepare for an otherworldly adventure with Jason Lyles.

Get all the details at https://shoutout.wix.com/so/a8OxfGCxo