John “Papa” Gros Brings A New Orleans Party To Nightfall This Friday

Nightfall, Chattanooga’s longest-running outdoor summer concert series continues this week with a free headline performance by New Orleans keyboardist and singer John “Papa” Gros on Friday at Miller Plaza at 8pm.

In keeping with the energy and spirit the Big Easy is known for, John “Papa” Gros is a consummate live performer. His infectious band shows have been the highlight of festivals and venues across the U.S. and Europe, showcasing versatile musicianship, relentless grooves, and eclectic songcraft of the highest order.

Gros launched his career as a solo performer in the early 1990s, releasing his solo debut, Day’s End, in 2004. The next dozen years would be dedicated to leading and recording six albums with his band, Papa Grows Funk. He returned to solo work with 2016’s River’s On Fire and cemented his legacy as a part of New Orleans music and a regular fixture at the New Orelans Jazz Festival.

Drawing on the full breadth and depth of his extensive catalog, Gros’ music draws on funk, rhythm & blues and Americana music to create that magical sound of New Orleans infused with joyous energy.

Opening this week’s show with a 7pm set is Tropic Sol, a Chattanooga-based band fronted by Dylan Kussman. Tropic Sol plays island party versions of all your favorite reggae and R&B tunes, plus originals.

In addition to featuring world class musicians each week, Nightfall features food trucks, local artisan vendors, kids’ activities and more.

Although the music starts on the Miller Plaza stage at 7pm, come early to take advantage of a new “Nightfall Happy Hour” offering weekly drink specials from 5:30-6:30pm.

Nightfall’s new layout will extend down M.L.King down to with Lindsay Street with a tasty variety of local food trucks, and include roller skating in the street by Dazey Skate Co on Georgia Avenue in front of the Volunteer Building (bring your own skates or rent some on site),

Each week around 25 local artisans will offer their work for sale around the perimeter of Miller Park, where kids can also enjoy The Chattanooga Football Club’s inflatable soccer field and other children’s activities, including face painting and lawn games.

Georgia Avenue will offer free convenient parking for motorcycles (above Patten Parkway) and bicycles (below Patten Parkway), on the block north of M.L.King.

Nightfall bulk discount beer tickets will again be available this year at each show, offering a 20% savings on a packet of 20 beer tickets. No outside food or beverages are allowed to be brought into Nightfall since concession sales are a primary funder of Nightfall (outside alcoholic beverages are prohibited by law at Miller Park/Plaza).

Known for its family-friendly environment as well as being recognized nationally for the quality of its musical programming, Nightfall is a family-friendly concert series that brings the Chattanooga community together in the heart of our city. Nightfall has again been nominated this year as “Best Local Event” by this community.

For more information on this FREE community concert series, visit NightfallChattanooga.com

