Kimi Carter Returns To The Chattanooga Music Scene

Kimi Carter grew up in a musical family. Her mom was a music teacher who enrolled her in piano lessons when she was seven. But there was one moment in particular that awakened her to the power of music.

“My grandmother took me to a Taylor Swift concert when I was 11,” she recalled. “I didn’t know much about her then because it was back when her third album, Speak Now, had just come out. But halfway through the concert I was pointing at the stage asking how I could get up there.”

Kimi went home and, in her words ,“hijacked” her older brother’s guitar. She used YouTube to translate her knowledge of chords and harmony from piano to guitar, and within a couple years she took the stage for her very first concert.

“The guy who went on before me was 10 years older and played screamo,” she laughed, “and the venue was selling hot pockets. I showed up with my sparkly guitar and sang two original songs and two Taylor Swift covers.”

From there she began playing more open mics around town, developing her skills and trying to learn what she could from performers with more experience. She was especially fond of the open mic at the Camp House hosted by Anthony Quails.

“I love Anthony,” she said, “and I tell him all the time I wouldn’t be doing what I’m doing if it weren’t for him encouraging me every week.”

Now 23, Kimi recently returned to Chattanooga after living in Brooklyn. She got the chance to work with some different musicians and began the process of recording an album.

She plans to mix and master the recordings with Tommy Trautwein at We Bought a Zoo studio in Athens, Georgia. Once the album is finished she’ll tour the region, including stops in Nashville, Athens, and Atlanta.

It’s been two years now since I’ve released any music,” she marveled. A lot has changed in her life and that will be reflected in her newest songs. She’ll be playing this Thursday May 16th at the Woodshop along with Alex the Band and a band named Billy! Music starts at 8, and there is no cover charge.