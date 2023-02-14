Likht Ensemble And The Chattanooga Symphony To Perform At The Chattanooga Public Library

The Chattanooga Public Library is proud to host two performances by the Likht Ensemble, a piano-vocal duo comprised of soprano Jaclyn Grossman and pianist/composer Nate Ben-Horin.

On Thursday, February 16, the Likht Ensemble will perform with the Chattanooga Symphony and Opera at UTC’s Hayes Concert Hall. Following that, the Ensemble will also perform on Friday, February 17, at the Downtown Library.

At both performances, the Likht Ensemble will present various songs and poetry from The Shoah Songbook. This multi-part series arranged by the Ensemble explores music from different ghettos and concentration camps by Jewish composers from the Holocaust.

The series is designed to shine a spotlight on great composers silenced before their time, ranging from the subtle poetry and haunting lullabies of Ilse Weber, to the stylistically advanced works of Viktor Ullmann, to the never-before-recorded songs of Edwin Geist.

The Shoah Songbook performance by the Likht Ensemble and Chattanooga Symphony

WHEN: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM

WHERE: UTC’s Hayes Concert Hall, 752 Vine St, Chattanooga, TN 37403

TICKETS: Free tickets can be reserved at https://chattlibrary.org/event/the-shoah-songbook-with-likht-ensemble-chattanooga-symphony-orchestra/

The Shoah Songbook encore performance by the Likht Ensemble