Live Music And Video Games This Weekend At Chattanooga's Redbud Venue

This weekend Redbud venue in Chattanooga’s Ridgedale neighborhood will host a weekend jam packed with different kinds of music. There will also be beers to drink and an expansive backyard in which to hang out with friends and bask in the glory of spring.

But possibly most exciting of all, there will also be a top notch driving simulator which guests can play for free. Redbud’s owner, Brent Bill, is an avid gamer with a special fondness for driving games. He built his driving setup using a 70 inch TV and a Thrustmaster Ferrari wheel and pedal system.

Over the last couple years, the driving simulator was set up in a back room for private use by staff and bands. But as the venue has grown and changed, he decided it was a good time to bring the simulator out for guests to play too.

This weekend offers plenty of chances for music fans to take a test drive while enjoying some live local music.

On Sunday April 21st, Carl Pemberton will kick off a series of concerts around Chattanooga featuring some of his favorite local musicians. Luke Simmons, Joseph Tyler Green, Sam Steadman and Taylor Freeman will appear with him this weekend at Redbud. Smash Boyz will be serving up cheeseburgers in the backyard.

Friday night will feature acoustic folksy music with Richard Diagle. Saturday will offer a mix of poetry and experimental music.

And all three nights will feature free electronic racing games courtesy of Redbud’s owner. He has a selection of different Playstation games from which to choose. Gran Turismo is his personal favorite, but he says kids seem to enjoy Wreckfest the most.