Local Seven-Year-Old Hopes You'll Go To Dan Spencer's Concert At The Woodshop

The uniquely gifted singer/songwriter Dan Spencer will return to Chattanooga on Saturday, March 30th for an intimate show at the Woodshop Listening Room.
I had every intention of writing an article about it, but my 7-year-old son also loves Dan Spencer and was confident that he could do a better job.
The following review was dictated while eating a grape popsicle.
All About Dan Spencer
By Christopher
My name is Christopher. I like classic country music. I like Willie Nelson, Jerry Reed, and Dolly Parton. I also like Dan Spencer. He makes a lot of funny and sad songs. I like both of those categories.
In the song Go Go Guerilla he says he wants to make money, but he says he is going to give it away for free. It is also funny when he says he wants to skateboard on the moon.
The song Hacker Valley WV is my favorite because it is about driving.
I like the song I Ain’t Got No Friends because it makes me sad, and it makes me feel like I am alone, and it helps me calm down.
The song If I Decided To Go is also one of my favorites because he talks about leaving all his friends and it is very relaxing. I also like it because he talks about his truck.
I also like the song Beat Your Ass To Death because it has bad words. It says the A word. He also says the F word but my dad turns it down for that word. I’m not allowed to say that word but sometimes he lets me listen to the other ones.
I think you should go see Dan Spencer play at the Woodshop because it’s Dan Spencer. And I also love my dad.
Bye bye.