McLemore Songwriter Series Returns May 18 With Patrick And Lauren Jenkins Davis

The Songwriter Series at McLemore returns for its third season with the first performance on May 18.

Favorites Patrick Davis and Lauren Jenkins Davis will kick off the series. The duo performed during the inaugural season of the series and returned last year not only to perform, but to have their wedding ‘above the clouds’. The wedding was featured in People magazine and this season, the newlyweds will return as the opening performers for the season.

Patrick Davis first achieved success in 2006 when he co-wrote “Dixie Lullaby” that landed a top 20 place on the country music airplay chart. He has collaborated with Darius Rucker, Jewel, Guy Clark as well as others and has opened for many artists including Hootie & the Blowfish and Darius Rucker.

On June 8, an incredible singer/ songwriter takes the stage. Gabe Dixon’s skills on the piano bring a different element to the series. Gabe played keyboards and sang vocals on Paul McCartney’s 2021 album and this summer audiences will be able to find him on tour with Los Lobos and Tedeshi Trucks band; or, they could come to McLemore in June for his inaugural show.

July will bring together songwriters from different generations, backgrounds, music genres and writing styles. Grammy-nominated artist Mary Gauthier has written for Jimmy Buffett, Tim McGraw, Blake Shelton and even Boy George. Her new album “Dark Enough to See the Stars”, provides focuses on love, death and her own life experiences. She will be joined by Leah Blevins, whose “First Time Feeling” also focuses on life experiences as she “…made it mine, and I’ve wrapped it up with a bow on top.”

The third performer for this special evening is Heather Morgan. She sings like she write: clear and strong, with her notes and words layered with in her winsome country soprano voice. A Richardson, Texas native, Morgan has written hits for Keith Urban, Brett Eldredge, Sarah Evans, Maren Morris, Dierks Bentley and Kenny Chesney.

Grammy award winner Tim Nichols takes the stage on August 10. Nichols has written several hit songs including Tim McGraw’s “Live Like You Were Dying” and “Heads Carolina, Tails California” for Jo Dee Messina. Nichols has also written hits for mayor country starts including Trace Adkins, Terri Clark, and Alan Jackson. Nichols’s work earned him a spot in the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. He will provide stories behind the songs loved by so many.

An incredible evening awaits with David Ryan Harris & Chris Stills on September 14. David Ryan Harris is the legendary guitarist for John Mayer. He will be joined on stage by Chris Stills, son of Stephen Sills (Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young). Both are amazing songwriters and performers; but more importantly, the chemistry between these two friends will make for a wonderful evening of entertainment.

The 2023 season conlcudes on October 12 with Marc Broussard. Marc has performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Tonight Show, CBS’ Saturday Early Show, and other primetime shows. There’s a lot of excitement about the closing performance to this year’s season. For those who don’t know him, Marc will blow away the audience with his captivating soul-filled voice. It’s an incredible way to end the season and is a tremendous “get” for McLemore.

McLemore President and CEO Duane Horton said, “It’s an honor for us to bring this series to McLemore. We hope audiences will join us in dancing, clapping, or simply relaxing to sounds that reflect our love for this special place. The support we’ve experienced for the first two years of the series was overwhelming and we’re thrilled to be back for the 2023 season.”

Tickets are available for $55 each and may be purchased by visiting McLemore’s website. The series is sponsored by First Bank and Land Rover of Chattanooga.