MEDROCK Battle of the (Physician) Bands Returns To The Barrelhouse Ballroom

Just days before the MEDROCK Battle of the (Physician) Bands was to take the stage in 2020, organizers with the Chattanooga Medical Alliance “closed the doors” on the event due to COVID concerns.

But, great news for the area’s rising high school seniors: MEDROCK is back and with it the MEDROCK Scholarships.

This year, competing bands will take the stage at the new Barrelhouse Ballroom on March 25th, where each physician-led band will try to raise money through audience “votes” for their favorite performers. The Barrelhouse Ballroom will also have cash bars and hot pizza to order throughout the evening’s festivities.

Advance tickets are $40 per person (ID is required at the door). Go to barrelhouseballroom.com/shows to get tickets.

Participating physician musicians include:

Double Trouble with Dr. Todd Bonvallet and Dr. David Musgrave

Hand Picked with Dr. David Barker and Dr. Drew Fowler

OrthoBros with Dr. Brett Sanders and Dr. Andrew Carlone

Steelhouse Band with Dr. Levin Fairchild

Come out Saturday night, March 25th to support your favorite physician and support a great cause. his fundraising event was conceived by the Chattanooga Medical Alliance in 2015 as a way to raise scholarship funds for college-bound children of allied healthcare workers in the Chattanooga area.

This year’s event will be dedicated to the memory of Becky Musgrave who helped start this initiative. Since its beginning, dozens of college dreams have launched and many of the past awardees have gone on to schools throughout the country, including University of Georgia, Belmont, Samford, the Universities of Tennessee-Knoxville and Chattanooga, and more.

Many MEDROCK recipients have achieved their dream careers in medicine, law, business, and education.

Interested applicants can go to the Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga for scholarship applications at www.cfgc.org/scholarships. 2023 Scholarships will be awarded in May of this year.