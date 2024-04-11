Mocaroo: Student-Led Music Festival Coming To UTC On Wednesday, April 17th

Get ready to experience a fusion of rhythm, melody and student creativity when UTC hosts Mocaroo on Wednesday, April 17, at Chamberlain Pavilion.

With a lineup featuring 10 student-based performances, Mocaroo offers a dynamic platform for showcasing the diverse musical talents within the UTC Department of Music.

From soulful ballads to energetic ensembles, attendees are in for a treat as they witness the innovation and passion of their fellow Mocs.

Emily Bruce, a sophomore vocal education major from Murfreesboro, Tennessee, wanted to create an event that showcased the music department’s offerings.

When Bruce was elected the president of the UTC chapter of the National Association for Music Education (NAfME) in January, she worked closely with Associate Professor Alison Allerton—the chapter’s advisor and coordinator for music education—to create a one-day festival.

“This whole event was Emily’s idea, and she has done all the legwork for it,” Allerton said. “I’ve been there to support her, but she’s done everything.

“Emily is a tremendous leader; I can’t believe she’s only a sophomore and I think she’s going to be a real changemaker in our field. I’m thrilled to see her leadership be so effective and transformative, as well as how she’s mobilized and energized her peers to participate in this event and the faculty in our department.”

Allerton said the student NAfME-Collegiate chapter named the festival “Mocaroo” in honor of the iconic Bonnaroo. The event is slated to begin at 4 p.m.

“I heard people over campus talk about how they loved being in band and choir in high school but no longer do it,” Bruce said. “Many times, they didn’t know it was available to them, and they may not know what was going on on campus in that regard.

“I thought this could be an awesome opportunity for people to see what we do and find out they can join, too.”

A unique feature of the musical programs at UTC is that you do not have to be a music major to join, she said. The featured choirs will include students from many majors who come together for their love of music.

“There are a lot of people on this campus, as Emily said, that like to sing or like to play an instrument, but just assume that the ensembles that we have at the collegiate level are for only serious musicians that are music majors,” Allerton said, “but that’s not the case.

“By having this event right there in the middle of campus, people could just be walking by and stumble upon it and realize, ‘Oh, there are so many different ways that I could be involved in an ensemble,’ and there are different types of ensembles. There’s something for everyone.”