More Than 1,000 Songwriters To Compete As Tennessee Songwriters Week Returns

Discover the musical story of Tennessee from the ones who are writing it.

Helmed by the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development, Tennessee Songwriters Week, now in its fifth year, is underway with more than 50 qualifying rounds at music venues, restaurants, museums, coffee shops and more in seven musically distinct regions across the state.

Local judges within the songwriting community will consider lyric originality, performance and connection with the audience. Songwriters chosen to advance from the qualifying rounds will perform at one of seven showcase events across Tennessee.

Seven finalists, one from each showcase, will win the career-changing opportunity to perform at the legendary Bluebird Cafe during a private event in March with music industry professionals. Finalists will also win a branded commemorative Taylor guitar, a two-night hotel stay in Nashville, $100 gift card for travel and a one-year membership to Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI).

Previous showcase finalists include Adeem the Artist, whose album received rave reviews from Rolling Stone, Maura Streppa, hip-hop artist Jay Da Skreet, Knoxville American folk band Travis Bigwood & the Lonesome Doves and more.

Tennessee Songwriters Week was established in 2019 to support music venues, celebrate songwriters with live performances in all genres of music, drive visitation and inspire travelers to experience the state’s music stories, history, attractions and venues. Since its inception, more than 3,500 songwriters have shared their original music across Tennessee stages during the annual celebration.

The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development partners with The Bluebird Cafe, NSAI, Taylor Guitars, music venues and local convention and visitors’ bureaus, chambers and partners across the state, all committed to make sure songwriters can share their original work onstage with other writers.

For a full list of venues participating, visit tnsongwritersweek.com. Sign up information is located under each venue. Follow the journey of these songwriters and join the fun by following @tnvacation on social media and #tnsongwritersweek.