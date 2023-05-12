Music & Business Speaker Series Connects Aspiring Local Artists With Industry Experts, Leaders

Local artists looking for ways to network, connect and learn from music industry leaders can join a free workshop and performance evening May 19 at the R.I.S.E Creative Community Hub.

Featuring DJ Chuck T, Iggy’s Loudmouth Podcast and Rack Racer Music Group, the event will begin at 7 p.m. and offer musical performances and refreshments during the industry mixer. Hosted by local nonprofit SoundCorps and the Chattanooga Hip-Hop Summit, the event is both a nod to the creative success of artists from Chattanooga like Isaiah Rashad, YG TUT and others who have found national and international success, as well as a recognition that more support is needed locally.

“Chattanooga has a rich music and cultural history, but a lot of artists just need the right opportunities and connections to scale their projects,” said Hip-Hop Summit co-founder and community advocate Micah Chapman. “We want to be intentional about providing that, not just in October for Hip-Hop Week, but year-round.”

Chuck T, who made a name for himself as one of the most awarded DJs in the South across the Carolinas, has industry insight local artists can harness, said SoundCorps founder and Executive Director Stratton Tingle.

“It’s going to be a fun Friday night to connect with other like-minded locals as well as a free opportunity to get to hear about how other people carved a name out for themselves,” Tingle added.

Space is limited and filling quickly, so to get more details or reserve a free seat to the workshop, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/music-business-speaker-series-ft-dj-chuck-t-tickets-606831478287. The R.I.S.E. Creative Community Hub is located at 2901 Taylor St.

About Chattanooga Hip-Hop Summit:

The Chattanooga Hip-Hop Summit is a conference, showcase, market, and party that celebrates Chattanooga Hip-Hop culture through an entrepreneurial lens. The 2023 conference – with the biggest names yet, to be released this summer – will take place during Chattanooga Hip-Hop Week, October 8-14, 2023. To learn more, visit www.CHAHipHopSummit.com

About SoundCorps:

SoundCorps is a 501c(3) nonprofit dedicated to growing Chattanooga’s music economy since 2015. SoundCorps serves local music industry professionals ranging from artists and venue owners to booking agents, instrument retailers, recording studio owners, and more. SoundCorps devotes its energies to building local music industry infrastructure and professional expertise through ongoing programs, events and initiatives. To learn more, visit www.SoundCorps.org.