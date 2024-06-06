New Music Video Release From The Chateau Del Endelouz

The Chateau Del Endelouz is a Fantasy art series produced by Jack Endelouz and his friends.

The Chateau has so far produced music videos, livestreams, and a 23 minute episodic series that blends music, art and comedy and takes Jack on an epic adventure.

In the newest video (an ode to the silent film era) we see Jack caught in a love triangle, set to the Endelouz’ song entitled The Tooth Brush Song.

The video is directed by Brandon Sutton and stars Endelouz The Band (Jack Endelouz Vocals /Guitar, Joseph Berkley Drums, Dennis Hubbard Bass) and their constant contributors Dave Mcdaniels, & Jessie Knowles and it introduces new Chateau contributor Mellisa Joy Hale.

The new video will be available on all formats June 25th and there is a sneak peek party at Cherry Street Tavern June 19th featuring performances by every member of the cast.