Nightfall Concert Series Begins This Friday With Kaleta & Super Yamba Band

Celebrating its 36th summer of amazing free concerts at Miller Plaza, Nightfall kicks off this season Friday, May 26, with headliner Kaleta & Super Yamba Band at 8pm, and local band Symatree opening the show at 7pm.

Brooklyn’s Kaleta & Super Yamba Band is fronted by AfroFunk legend Leon Ligan-Majek, a.k.a. Kaleta. The singer/guitarist from the West African country of Benin Republic lived his adolescent life in Lagos, Nigeria, where Afrobeat was born.

Kaleta got his start in the late ’70s performing in church and was soon after picked up by iconic Juju master and world music pioneer King Sunny Ade. A few years later the musician Fela Kuti came calling. Kaleta would go on to tour the world playing guitar for the King of Afrobeat, as well as touring and opportunities with artists like Lauryn Hill.

It was in 2017 that Kaleta & Super Yamba Band rocked Paste Magazine’s Emerging Music Festival in NYC, after which Afropop Worldwide fell in love with Kaleta.

Chattanooga band Symatree will open the show at 7pm with their blend of rock and funk, using live electronics and a sprinkle of psychedelic improvisation. Don’t miss their set of original and cover tunes, performed in their famous red track suits!

Visit NightfallChattanooga.com for a complete, interactive website that includes music samples by each headliner, as well as other important information on this FREE community concert series.

Nightfall will be featuring more local food trucks than ever on site this year, as well as beer, wine and cocktails each week. No outside food or beverages are allowed to be brought in to Nightfall since concession sales are a primary funder of Nightfall.

Known for its family-friendly environment as well as being recognized nationally for the quality of its musical programming, Nightfall is a highly acclaimed concert series that brings the Chattanooga community together in the heart of our city to enjoy great music, food and fun all summer long.

Nightfall is locally owned and produced by Chattanooga Presents.