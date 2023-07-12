Nightfall Highlights Two Accomplished Chattanooga Musicians This Friday

Continuing its 36th summer of amazing free concerts at Miller Plaza, Nightfall will feature the music of established Chattanooga musicians in a double bill this Friday at Nightfall.

Beginning at 7pm, Dexter Bell & Friends featuring vocalist Karen Collins will perform, followed at 8:30pm by R&B artist Jimmy Allgood & the It’s Allgood Band.

Jimmy Allgood is one of the first African American R&B soul artists ever to land a nationwide video on BET from Chattanooga. Allgood was signed by a major independent record label at age 18, and since has performed with artists such as Celo, Lo-Key? And Xscape. He was recognized by the City of Chattanooga by Mayor Andy Berke for his craft and for being a positive influence in representing his city.

His first single "Special" quickly reached the number 2 spot in several markets and even landed the number 1 spot in his hometown of Chattanooga. In 1994, Ray's Records released “One Eye Watching”sung by Jimmy and debuted with a video on television network BET. Jimmy's video played for 79 consecutive days making him a known national artist nationwide. Jimmy then came out with the remake of "Sara Smile" originally sung by pop group Hall and Oates.

Starting the evening’s music at 7pm is Dexter Bell & Friends. An anchor in Chattanooga’s jazz scene for many years, Bell has influenced and taught student musicians for over two decades as band director and as music director at Hamilton County schools. He also plays double bass for the Chattanooga Symphony and is a regular playing gospel in local churches and as a feature at local jazz clubs in town. Bell’s performance at Nightfall will feature jazz and uptown soul featuring smooth and sultry vocals of Atlanta-based artist, Karen Collins.

Visit NightfallChattanooga.com for a complete, interactive website that includes music samples by each headliner, as well as other important information on this FREE community concert series.

Known for its family-friendly environment as well as being recognized nationally for the quality of its musical programming, Nightfall is a highly acclaimed concert series that brings the Chattanooga community together in the heart of our city to enjoy great music, food and fun all summer long.

Nightfall is locally owned and produced by Chattanooga Presents.