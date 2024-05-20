Nightfall Opens Its Free Summer Concert Season Friday With Erica Falls

Nightfall, Chattanooga’s longest-running outdoor summer concert series will open its 15-week season of free outdoor concerts and entertainment at Miller Plaza on Friday, May 24.

Music by local artist Jessica Nicole Brown begins at 7pm, and is followed at 8pm by New Orleans soul singer, Erica Falls & Vintage Soul. In addition to world class music, Nightfall features food trucks, local artisan vendors, kids’ activities and and more.

Nightfall’s headliner, taking the stage at 8pm, is Erica Falls & Vintage Soul. This powerhouse vocalist fronted the popular jam-based band Galactic for five years, but released her first complete project “Homegrown” to rave reviews in 2019, showcasing her own writing skills.

Compared to New Orleans legendary soul vocalists like Irma Thomas and Charmaine Neville, Erica’s career has included winning a 2023 Grammy (as writer and support vocalist) for the song “Stompin’ Ground,” and winning Offbeat Magazine’s Best Female Vocalist title in 2017, 2019 and 2020, and being hand selected by Lee Daniels as the lead singer in the blockbuster movie “Lee Daniels, The Butler.”

Erica has recorded and performed with artists such as Allen Toussaint, Dr. John, Sting, Jennifer Hudson, John Fogerty, among others.

Erica’s versatile and remarkable skill as a singer and live performer makes her adept at extracting the most eloquent sounds from within the soul and taking it straight to the heart of the listener.

Opening the show with a 7pm set is Chattanooga musician, Jessica Nicole Brown. Brown is entering into a new season of expanding her creative skills as a visionary musician and express herself in ways that are multi-dimensional, including acting. Her art is extremely versatile and is always changing, but the core of it remains strong, relatable and, at times, uncomfortably honest. Jessica Nicole Brown is excited to open up the Nightfall stage and to showcase new music to a live audience.

Come enjoy a new site layout that will extend down M.L.King down to with Lindsay Street with a fun variety local food trucks and feature roller skating by Dazey Skate Co on Georgia Avenue in front of the post office (bring your own skates or rent some on site),

Also new to this year will be an earlier start time for those interested in taking advantage of weekly drink specials during “Nightfall Happy Hour” from 5:30-6:30pm.

Each week around 25 local artisans will offer their work for sale around the perimeter of Miller Park, where kids can also enjoy The Chattanooga Football Club’s inflatable soccer field and other children’s activities.

Georgia Avenue will offer convenient parking for motorcycles (above Patten Parkway) and bicycles (below Patten Parkway), on the block north of M.L.King.

Nightfall bulk discount beer tickets will again be available this year at each show, offering a 20% savings on a packet of 20 beer tickets. No outside food or beverages are allowed to be brought into Nightfall since concession sales are a primary funder of Nightfall (outside alcoholic beverages are prohibited by law at Miller Park/Plaza).

Known for its family-friendly environment as well as being recognized nationally for the quality of its musical programming, Nightfall is a family-friendly concert series that brings the Chattanooga community together in the heart of our city. Nightfall has again been nominated this year as “Best Local Event” by this community.

Nightfall is locally produced by Chattanooga Presents.

For more information on this FREE community concert series, visit NightfallChattanooga.com.