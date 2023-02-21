River City Company Announces Entertainment Line Up For Rock The Riverfront 2023

For an entire month, the Riverfront District in Downtown Chattanooga will be filled with events and activities for the young and young at heart.

The Chattanooga Green Park located on Riverfront Parkway will be transformed into a space of urban play with “Rock the Riverfront” featuring Los Trompos, by Mexican artists Esrawe + Cadena.

Los Trompos are eight larger-than-life, three-dimensional spinning tops in a variety of colors and shapes. The colorful surfaces of each top are created in part by fabric woven in traditional Mexican style. The fabric is stretched over the modules to amuse several people at once.

Alongside of Los Trompos, weekend events will create a fun, family-friendly celebration, highlighting diverse cultures and the history of the Riverfront.

Events featured on the weekends will include the following, along with artist vendors, oversized games, food trucks, and for those 21+, a bar with a variety of beverages.

Friday March 17: Opening Night featuring music by DJ Corleone Tone starting at 5:00pm.

Saturday March 18: Viva Guatemala: A Journey Through a Land of Culture and Beauty" film. Music by Luke Simmons & the Lovestruck at 6:00pm.

Friday March 24: “Friday Fun” featuring music by DJ Kris Kash starting at 5:00pm

Saturday March 25: From 11:00am until 7:30pm, interactive dance and fitness classes will be on the main stage teaching yoga, Latin Dance, Traditional Latin American Dances, Hip Hop, Salsa and Capoeira.

Friday March 31: “Friday Fun” featuring music by DJ Tony Dub starting at 5:00pm

Saturday April 1: 2nd Annual Light Up Chatt Lantern Parade and music on the main stage by La Rumba. People are encouraged to attend a lantern making class with Playful Evolving Monsters and then participate in the parade. RSVP on their website: playfulevolvingmonsters.com/our-calendar

Friday April 7: “Friday Fun” featuring music by DJ Flow Eazy starting at 5pm.

Saturday April 8: Gospel & Jazz Music with daytime performance by Dexter Bell & Friends along with Swayyvo in the evening. An Easter Egg hunt will take place on the Chattanooga Green as well!

Friday April 14: “Friday Fun” featuring music by DJ K2 starting at 5pm.

Saturday April 15: Experience unique flavors through “Sips of Latin America”. Participants can purchase a ticket to sample 10 – 15 alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages from restaurants and vendors. Music on the main stage by The Essentials.

Every Wednesday & Thursday, SoundCorps will be hosting Sidewalk Stages featuring a variety of buskers next to Los Trompos. Sundays will feature music, art vendors, oversized games and bar from 12pm – 6pm. Information about artists and musicians listed above along with any additional performances and musicians added to the event schedule can be found at www.rivercitycompany.com/rock.

“Over 33,000 people attended Rock the Riverfront last year! We are excited to partner with many organizations again in 2023 to provide an authentic experience for Chattanoogans and our visitors to enjoy. Since launching the ONE Riverfront plan in 2021, we have seen a tremendous response from the community,” stated Emily Mack, President & CEO of River City Company.

"By listening to their voices, we have been able to provide once in a lifetime experiences for all to enjoy for free. We are beyond grateful for the many sponsors who make this possible. We have also seen dramatic growth in the Riverfront district, with six new restaurant’s opening since 2020, filling once vacant spaces.”

Rock the Riverfront will be open for the public to enjoy every day March 17 – April 16 from during park hours. Los Trompos is created by Esrawe + Cadana and Produced by DTE Energy Beacon Park Foundation & Downtown Detroit Partnership, and is presented in collaboration with Creos.