Riverbend Festival Celebrates 40 Years With 2023 Event Set For June 2-4

Since it's start in 1982 at Ross’s Landing at a time when most of the buildings were boarded up, and few had reason to come to the riverfront, the Riverbend Festival has ignited civic pride, stimulated business and civic leaders to rethink downtown, and showcased the arts.

Today, Riverbend ranks in the top 10% of all music festivals, provides over $20 million in economic impact, and works to bring people together from diverse backgrounds from around the country and the world to enjoy music in a special place that holds so much of Chattanooga’s history.

A wide variety of performers covering almost every music genre entertain the crowd three stages set along the backdrop of the Tennessee River at Ross’s Landing, also known as the Scenic City’s front porch.

Maren Morris, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, and Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue headline this year's festival set for the weekend of June 2-4.

Maren Morris

Maren Morris is one of the leading voices in music today, armed with incredible vocal stylings and songwriting chops, sheer talent, honest lyrics and an undeniable presence. Her third album Humble Quest was released in March to widespread critical acclaim, with The New York Times praising her as “pocket-size but with alpha presence, like a country music Mighty Mouse.”

The album, which is nominated for Album of the Year at this year’s CMA Awards, debuted at #2 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart, broke the record for most first day and first week streams globally on Amazon Music for a country album by a female artist and features Gold-certified lead single “Circles Around This Town,” which was the most-added single at country radio upon impact and broke Amazon Music’s record for most streams for a country song debut by a female artist.

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats

It took Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats less than five years to become one of the most recognizable new forces in contemporary rock ’n’ roll. Since 2015, Rateliff has led his denim-clad, horn-flanked Night Sweats, supplying the zeal of a whiskey-chugging Pentecostal preacher to songs about this world’s shared woes.

They’ve had hits, sure, but their combustible mix of soul and rock quickly cemented them as the rare generational band who balanced ecstatic live shows with engrossing and rich records. To wit, is there any other modern act capable of revving up stadium crowds for The Rolling Stones while also appearing on Saturday Night Live and CMT Crossroads and at NPR’s Tiny Desk in short order?

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

If anybody knows their way around a festival, it’s Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue. Born Troy Andrews, he got his start (and nickname) earlier than most: at four, he made his first appearance at Jazz Fest performing with Bo Diddley; at six, he was leading his own brass band; and by his teenage years, he was hired by Lenny Kravitz to join the band he assembled for his Electric Church World Tour.

Shorty’s proven he’s more than just a horn player, though. Since 2010, he’s released four chart topping studio albums; toured with everyone from Jeff Beck to the Red Hot Chili Peppers; collaborated across genres with Pharrell, Bruno Mars, Mark Ronson, Foo Fighters, ZHU, Zac Brown, Normani, Ringo Starr, and countless more; played Coachella, Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Newport Folk, Newport Jazz, and nearly every other major festival; performed four times at the GRAMMY Awards, five times at the White House; launched the Trombone Shorty Foundation to support youth music education; and received the prestigious Caldecott Honor for his first children’s book.

Joining the headliners are a wide variety of performers and musical styles, including Coin, Good, Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade, Amos Lee, Bob Boi, Blackberry Smoke, Gayle, Amanda Shires, Lucius, Mavis Staples and many more.

Wristbands good for entry to all three days are now available at https://www.showclix.com/event/riverbend-festival-2023 along with several VIP options.

Get more information at riverbendfestival.com