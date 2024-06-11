Riverfront Nights Features R&B Inc. For A Night Of Jazz And Funk

Riverfront Nights invites the public to Ross’s Landing for an evening of jazz and funk this week.

The headliner for the night is R&B Inc., Atlanta’s premier rhythm and blues/soul band. The nine-piece band has appeared with The Atlanta Rhythm Section, The Family Stone, The Association, The Zombies and Mother’s Finest among others. The band has a history that spans across five decades and brings audiences to their feet from the moment they hit the stage until they leave.

The evening begins at 7:00 pm when Bee Taylor takes the audience to New Orleans with a piano style that mirrors one of her musical heroes, Dr. John. In 2019, Taylor took her last $100 to buy her first piano and vowed to teach herself how to play in the NOLA style. She’s been touring ever since leading audiences through a mysterious night in New Orleans.

Food vendors are available beginning at 6:00 pm and this week, Scenic City Clay Arts will be on hand sharing ‘all things clay’ in the Kids Area. Doggie pools, water misters, and an assortment of yard games will keep the fun going throughout the evening.

Food vendors include Abuelita’s Seasons, Bopcha, Freaky Funnels, Joyful Hearts Café, King of Pops, Spill the Beans, Truckin’ Eats and Sissy’s Sweets and Treats. Magikal Moments Face Painting will be on hand to adorn the faces on some of the smallest guests.

Friends of the Festival notes that outside alcoholic beverages are not permitted at Ross’s Landing. All shows are rain or shine; however, in the case of severe weather/thunderstorms, shows will be subject to lightning delays and/or last-minute cancellations. In case of thunderstorms or severe weather, weather updates will be posted on Riverfront Nights Facebook, Instagram, and X pages.

More information can be found by visiting www.riverfrontnights.com