Riverfront Nights Heats Up This Saturday With Cowboy Mouth And The Stews

Chattanooga’s favorite weekly music tradition is heating up Ross’s Landing with opener The Stews.

The band has influences that range from The Allman Brothers to The Beatles with reggae music and jazz thrown in as well. With a serious desire to get the party started this weekend, they are expected to draw a huge crowd of followers as they open for Cowboy Mouth.

The New Orleans-based band is known for fusing alternative rock with roots rock and jam band influences. They saw early success in the 1990’s with hit single “Jenny Says” to their credit. The band takes the stage as this week’s opener and the Mardi Gras beads will be flying to welcome them to Chattanooga!

Friends of the Festival is making sure that guests will be kept comfortable throughout the warm July evening with the water mister from Tennessee American Water Company and vendors providing great food and beverages. Vendors for the week include: Abuelita’s Seasons, America Runs on Pizza, Bophca, C&K’s Snowy Delights, Dad’s BBQ Philly Cheese and More, Freaky Funnels, Mo Lemonade, The Polar Peddler, and Majikal Moments Face Painting. Vendors open at 6 with the The Stews taking the stage at 7.

This year’s season is made possible by: Athens Insurance, City of Chattanooga, Coca-Cola, Crown Automotive Group, Cutwater, EPB, Food City, Hamico, Hard Truth Distilling Company, The McMahan Law Firm, Nature Films Network, Premier Property Group, Smart Bank, Tennessee Highway Safety Office, TVA, TriStar Beverage, Truist Bank, and Unum.

Festival organizers remind guests that the evening is a ‘rain or shine’ event. In case of inclement weather, messages to make guests aware will be posted to the Riverfront Nights social media channels. Organizers also caution guests not to drink and drive after attending Saturday’s show.

“From weather alerts to taking precautionary steps at each bar to make sure no one is overserved, we are proud of our track record in providing a safe and fun time for Chattanoogans to enjoy on the river,” said Friends Executive Director Mickey McCamish.