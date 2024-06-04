Riverfront Nights Is Ready To Welcome The McCrary Sisters To Ross's Landing

Riverfront Nights invites the public to join them on Ross’s Landing for an evening of classic soul, Americana and R&B music.

The headliner for this week will be The McCrary Sisters, an incredible band made up of sisters who were raised in harmony singing at home and at their father’s church.

The McCrary Sisters have performed with Delbert McClinton, Black Keys, Martina McBride, Eric Church, The Winans, Dr. John, Widespread Panic, Sheryl Crow, Maren Morris and many more.

The evening begins at 7 p.m. with Luke Simmons and The Lovestruck. Simmons hails from the small town of Anniston, Alabama, but has called Chattanooga his home where his music took root in the local music scene.

In 2015, Simmons gathered some incredibly talented friends to form one of Chattanooga’s most favorite bands.

This week’s show is one of the not-to-be-missed performances and the Friends of the Festival is inviting friends and family to join them on the river for a great evening! Food vendors are available beginning at 6 p.m. and this week, the Chattanooga Football Club will be on hand for kids to enjoy the team’s inflatable soccer field.

Doggie pools, water misters, and an assortment of yard games will keep the fun going throughout the evening. Friends of the Festival notes that outside alcoholic beverages are not permitted at Ross’s Landing.

Mickey McCamish notes that this week’s weather is schedule to be perfect for the weekend. “We’re expecting partly cloudy skies with a high of around 80 degrees, providing a wonderful Saturday evening on the river.” In case of pop-up showers, weather updates will be posted on Riverfront Nights on Facebook, Instagram, and X. All shows are rain or shine; however, in the case of severe weather/thunderstorms, shows will be subject to lightning delays and/or last-minute cancellations.

More information can be found by visiting www.riverfrontnights.com