Riverfront Nights Launches May 25th At Ross’s Landing With Twice The Shows

Mayor Tim Kelly will officially kick off summer on Saturday, May 25 with the beginning of the 17th season of TVFCU Riverfront Nights.

The Mayor will provide the welcome for Chattanooga’s free summer series, which has doubled the number of shows this year with 14 Saturdays of fun on the Tennessee River.

Ross’s Landing will take on the feeling of Margaritaville with a steel drum player roaming the crowd before the show begins and A1A: Tribute to Jimmy Buffet Band as the evening’s headliner. Ogya World Music Band, will bring hot, sultry rhythms of West Africa, the Caribbean, and the Americas as the opener for the evening.

The first show of the season will feature food vendors, as well as beverages to quench the thirst of a hungry crowd. Guests can claim their spots on the riverfront when the gates officially open at 4:00 pm. A portion of Riverfront Parkway will be closed for the evening to allow patrons to flow from the Chattanooga Green to Ross’s Landing with ease.

“We’re always listening to our audience to make sure they have the best experience possible," Friends of the Festival executive director Mickey McCamish said. "We hope folks will bring their children, dogs, friends and picnic blankets to enjoy a fun evening on the river as they enjoy each week’s show. As Chattanooga’s premier free summer music series, we are excited to continue a summer tradition enjoyed by so many over the last 16 seasons.”

Event planners noted that there will once again be doggie pools, yard games like corn hole and giant Jenga, water misters, as well as beach volleyball to keep the fun going throughout the evening. And while food and drink are available for purchase, outside alcoholic beverages are not permitted at Ross’s Landing.

Weather is always a factor to consider and because summer weather in Chattanooga can be challenging, inclement weather updates can be found by following @RiverfrontNights on Facebook, Instagram, and X. All Riverfront Nights shows are rain or shine; however, in the case of severe weather/thunderstorms, shows will be subject to lightning delays and/or last-minute cancellations.

More information can be found by visiting www.riverfrontnights.com