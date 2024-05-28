Riverfront Nights Welcomes Chattanooga Favorite Strung Like A Horse

Riverfront Nights will welcome a Chattanooga fan favorite to Ross’s Landing as Strung Like a Horse takes the stage as headliner on Saturday, June 1.

Strung Like a Horse is known for their signature Americana sound and fiery hot high-energy stage show. They will bring “honest, playful, headbangingly interactive fun” to the riverfront.

The show will begin at 7 p.m. with Lenox Hills, a group with a unique sound that never allows music to remain motionless. Even when things quiet down for a moment, Lenox Hill maintains their rhythmic momentum and incorruptible rock aspirations.

Food vendors will be available beginning at 6 p.m. offering a diverse mix of food offerings and drinks to hungry fans. Doggie pools, water misters, and an assortment of yard games will keep the fun going throughout the evening. Magikal Moments Face Painting will also be on hand. Friends of the Festival notes that outside alcoholic beverages are not permitted at Ross’s Landing.

Weather is always a factor to consider and because summer weather in Chattanooga can be challenging, inclement weather updates can be found by following Riverfront Nights on Facebook, Instagram, and X. All shows are rain or shine; however, in the case of severe weather/thunderstorms, shows will be subject to lightning delays and/or last-minute cancellations.

More information can be found by visiting www.riverfrontnights.com