Road to Nightfall Finale Comes To The Granfalloon On Saturday, April 6

After five nights of competition with over 150 musicians and 27 bands, five bands have made it to the Road to Nightfall Finals, which will be held Saturday, April 6 at The Granfalloon.

Record crowds at the series voted the following bands to advance in this Finals competition to win the headline spot at Nightfall on June 28. The runner up will perform as opening act that night. Listed in order of performance, they include :

Jesse Pollom & The Jumbo Shrimp

Blue Cumberland

PLVNET

In the Company of Wolves

Haym

A panel of judges will announce the winning band at the end of the evening.

The Road to Nightfall competition provides the opportunity to showcase and promote Chattanooga’s already burgeoning music scene and to expose the Chattanooga market to new local bands they may never have heard before. Furthermore, this offers a great chance for these artists to meet, network and help develop Chattanooga’s music scene.

The Granfalloon is at 400 E. Main St. Doors are at 7:00 p.m. with show at 8:00 for this all-ages event. A food menu of crepes will be offered, along with a full bar. Free parking is available.

Tickets are $10 at the door or can be purchased now at the following website: https://www.granfalloonchattanooga.com/calendar-of-events

The 2024 Road to Nightfall concert series is sponsored by Flight by Yuengling and is a collaboration between Chattanooga Presents! and SoundCorps. The series was developed over the last fourteen years by Gig City Productions with a host of other local partners.