Robert Plant & Alison Krauss Announce New US Tour With A Stop In Chattanooga

On the heels of a triumphant year that saw Robert Plant and Alison Krauss reunite for their first international tour in more than a decade, the duo has announced new tour dates for 2023.

Kicking off April 25 in Shreveport, LA, this latest run will bring the music of 2021’s T Bone Burnett-produced, Grammy-nominated Raise the Roof and 2007’s Grammy-sweeping Raising Sand to audiences across the US.

Locally, the tour comes to Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium on Saturday, May 13th.

Presales for this leg of the “Raising the Roof” tour will begin at 10:00 AM local time on February 1. The general on-sale will get underway February 3 at 10:00 AM local time. For tickets and more information, go to https://www.plantkrauss.com/

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss’ return to the road, which included sold-out shows at NYC’s Beacon Theatre and LA’s Greek Theatre as well as headline slots at festivals such as Bonnaroo, Glastonbury, and Roskilde has been heralded as “a collaboration that should last for ‘Evermore,’” (Variety), and “a master class of a concert” (Chicago Tribune).

Backed by an all-star band of guitarist JD McPherson, drummer Jay Bellerose, bassist Dennis Crouch, string player Stuart Duncan, and Viktor Krauss on keyboards and guitar, setlists have included favorites from both Raising Sand and Raise the Roof, as well as reimagined arrangements of Led Zeppelin classics.

A highlight of their recent tour was the band’s performance at Denver’s storied Red Rocks Amphitheatre on September 1. Now, for the first time, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss: Live at Red Rocks will be available to stream in its entirety on March 16 at 8:00 PM GMT for viewers in the UK/Europe and 8:00 PM ET for US viewers, exclusively via Mandolin, the music industry’s leading digital fan engagement platform. Tickets for the stream, which will have a viewing window of 48 hours from its premiere, will be available for purchase starting on February 14. For more information, go to https://mandolin.com/

Raise the Roof is currently nominated for three GRAMMY Awards and was the #1 most-played album at Americana radio in 2022, having occupied the #1 spot on the Americana radio chart for 21 consecutive weeks. Last week, Raise the Roof was named Best International Album at the UK Americana Awards ceremony in London. Since its release, the record has amassed critical acclaim from The New York Times, The New Yorker, Vanity Fair, Variety, Pitchfork, NPR, and more. Additionally, Plant & Krauss appeared on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Kelly Clarkson Show, CBS, PBS, MSNBC, BBC, and beyond, and closed out the year with a special 90-minute episode of CMT Crossroads.

Raising the Roof Tour - 2023