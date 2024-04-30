Roots Music Legends The Wood Brothers Coming To Town In Support Of New Album

For the better part of two decades, The Wood Brothers have learned to trust their hearts.

The Grammy-nominated leaders of American roots music — who will perform at The Walker Theatre on Wednesday, June 12 in support of their latest album, Heart Is The Hero — have cemented their reputation as freethinking songwriters, road warriors, and community builders, while creating a catalog of diverse music and a loyal audience who’ve grown alongside them through the years.

Dubbed “masters of soulful folk” by Paste, The Wood Brothers formed after brothers Chris and Oliver Wood pursued separate musical careers for 15 years. Chris already had legions of devoted fans for his incomparable work as one-third of Medeski Martin & Wood, while Oliver toured with Tinsley Ellis before releasing a half-dozen albums with his band King Johnson. Drummer Jano Rix was soon added as a permanent third member.

The Wood Brothers' evolution continues with Heart Is The Hero, the band's eighth studio album. Recorded analog to 16-track tape, this latest effort finds its three creators embracing the chemistry of their acclaimed live shows by capturing their performances in real-time direct from the studio floor with nary a computer in sight. An acoustic-driven album that electrifies, Heart Is The Hero is stocked with songs that target not only the heart, but the head and hips, too.

"We love records that come from the era of less tracks and more humanity. When you use a computer during the tracking process, you have an infinite number of tracks at your disposal, which implies that nothing is permanent, and everything can be fixed," explains co-founding member Oliver Wood. "Tape gives you limitations that force you to be creative and intentional. You don't look at the music on a screen; you listen to it, and you learn to focus on the feeling of the performance."

"We are never satisfied if we are not searching for new musical recipes,” adds Jano Rix, nodding to the uncharted territory that Heart Is The Hero covers. Chris Wood agrees, adding, "We are one of those bands that isn't easily categorized. We know what our strengths are, but we can’t help but push the envelope, as well. It’s too much fun.”

The Wood Brothers have partnered with American Friends of Canadian Conservation so that $1 per ticket will support the Nature Trust of British Columbia in their efforts to conserve ecologically-rich wetlands and protect irreplaceable land from development. Every $1 donated will be matched by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service with $2 so more endangered wetlands can be saved.