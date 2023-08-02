Roots Musician Victor Wainwright & The Train Headline Nightfall This Friday

Continuing its 36th summer of amazing free concerts at Miller Plaza, Nightfall features Victor Wainwright & The Train as headliner at 8pm this Friday, August 4, with Luke Simmons & The Lovestruck as opener at 7pm.

A Grammy-nominated American blues and boogie-woogie singer and piano player from Memphis, Victor Wainwright was described by American Blues Scene magazine as playing "honky-tonk and boogie, with a dose of rolling thunder.”

Though his career began over a decade ago with genuine rock n’ roll honky-tonk, Wainwright has broadened his artistic scope over the years to include music representing virtually every corner of the roots music world.

But you'll also hear him fearlessly explore the musical gamut from Latin flavors and New Orleans piano to near-psychedelia, served up with Wainwright's inimitable gravel-flecked vocal. With humor and knack for storytelling –this two-time world champion pianist, is an all-around entertainer with his live stage shows.

Starting the show at 7pm will be Luke Simmons & the Lovestruck, a Chattanooga-based soul blues band. Following in the footsteps of his musical heroes Curtis Mayfield and BB King, Luke desires nothing more than to spread an uplifting message through his words and in his own original music. Growing up in a musical household, he was encouraged to sing and play piano and drums in church where, his immense appreciation for the musical spectrum was formed.

In addition to the great music, Nightfall features over 30 local artisans and a variety of local food trucks as well as beer, wine and cocktails each week. Kids also enjoy the inflatable soccer field in Miller Park each week, thanks to the Chattanooga Football Club.

Known for its family-friendly environment as well as being recognized nationally for the quality of its musical programming, Nightfall is a highly acclaimed concert series that brings the Chattanooga community together in the heart of our city to enjoy great music, food and fun all summer long.

No outside food or beverages are allowed to be brought into Nightfall since concession sales are a primary funder of Nightfall.

Visit NightfallChattanooga.com for a complete, interactive website that includes music samples by each headliner, as well as other important information on this FREE community concert series.

Nightfall is made possible this year thanks to sponsorships from Mich Ultra, Fletcher Bright Company, SouthEast Bank, EPB, Coca-Cola Bottling Company, Window World, Southern Honda Powersports, T-Mobile, U.S.Xpress, and Chattanooga Whiskey.

Nightfall is locally owned and produced by Chattanooga Presents.