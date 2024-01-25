Simmons-O'Neal Memorial Concert Honors Music Education Icons Edmonia Simmons, Everett O'Neal

The 31st annual Simmons-O'Neal Memorial Concert, a heartfelt tribute to the late Edmonia Simmons and Everett O'Neal, is scheduled for February 11, 2024, at Oakwood Baptist Church at 4501 Bonny Oaks Drive starting at 3:00 pm.

This special event commemorates the enduring legacy of two distinguished music educators whose combined careers spanned over a century, leaving an indelible mark on the Chattanooga community.

Edmonia Simmons, the founder director of the Chattanooga Choral Society for the Preservation of African American Song (CCSPAAS), dedicated over 50 years to music education. Her influence extended across generations of students, particularly during her decades of service at Howard High School. Simmons was not only a music teacher but a guiding force in shaping the musical landscape of Chattanooga.

Everett O'Neal, a widely known public school music teacher, supervisor, church musician, and longtime director of the Boys Choir, was a luminary in the field of music education. His impact resonated through the corridors of schools and the notes of churches, enriching the lives of many in the community.

The Simmons-O'Neal Memorial Concert pays homage to the deep friendship and collaborative spirit between these two directors, who contributed significantly to the growth of musical performances and the development of music education in Chattanooga.

"Join us for an afternoon of remembrance and celebration, as we honor Edmonia Simmons and Everett O'Neal through the universal language they dedicated their lives to – music," says Michael Mitchell of Chattanooga Choral Society. "The Chattanooga Boys Choir and the CCSPAAS will carry forward the legacy of these esteemed educators."

The Simmons-O'Neal Memorial Concert welcomes the community with free admission; however, a free-will offering supports the scholarship funds of the Chattanooga Boys Choir and the Chattanooga Choral Society for the Preservation of African AmericanSong.