Songwriters Catherine Campbell And Jayne Huntsman Review Each Other

Catherine Campbell and Jayne Huntsman spent the last couple of weeks on tour together, playing cities like Memphis, Huntsville, Knoxville and others.

They’re back in Chattanooga now with a deeper appreciation of each other’s work.

This Thursday April 25th they’ll perform together at the Woodshop Listening Room in St. Elmo. Instead of reviewing their work myself, I decided to let them review each other.

After all, who would have a more nuanced understanding of Catherine Campbell and Jayne Huntsman than Catherine Campbell and Jayne Huntsman?

“It’s really hard to pick a favorite song of hers because I relate to them all so deeply,” Jayne said of Catherine, “but I think mine might be Western Wind because I get to watch everyone fall in love with her music as much as me every time she plays it.”

“Awwwww,” Catherine Campbell replied.

Jayne continued, adding “There’s a moment in the middle where you recall all the anguish and longing you’ve ever felt in your life. It has a certain ‘wow’ factor.”

Catherine Campbell was happy to return the compliment when I asked which of Jayne’s songs was her favorite.

“Jayne is one of the toughest ladies I know,” she said, “and she knows herself and her values deeply. I think her song Smothering Me is a perfect example of her strength and resilience! Not only is the meaning behind it powerful, but you can feel it in her delivery and musicianship. It’s also an earworm, and I’ll never get it out of my head as long as I live.”

If you’d like to join the party by picking your favorite songs from Catherine Campbell and Jayne Huntsman, come down to the Woodshop this Thursday night. Doors open at 7, music starts at 8, and there is no cover charge.