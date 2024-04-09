SoundCorps Announces Search For New Executive Director

After nearly a decade under founder and Executive Director Stratton Tingle, the SoundCorps Board of Directors has announced a search for a new leader for the local music nonprofit.

“We are grateful to Stratton for his leadership at SoundCorps and decades of service to the Chattanooga music community,” said SoundCorps Board Chair Sammy Lowdermilk. “Our search for a new Executive Director will focus on building upon the solid foundation he laid with existing programs and initiatives and will set the stage for the next chapter in our efforts to make Chattanooga one of America’s great music cities.”

During his tenure, Tingle harnessed the energy of the music community to launch programs aimed at developing Chattanooga’s music economy. The Sidewalk Stages street performance initiative, TakeNote industry panel sessions, Craft Masters music business accelerator, SoundBites local music subscription service and Chattanooga’s online local music industry directory are flagship programs for the company alongside dozens of other events and initiatives elevating the local music scene through the years.

Most recently, through a partnership with City of Chattanooga’s Parks and Outdoors Department, the nonprofit celebrated the inaugural Chattanooga NYE on the Riverfront alongside 8,000 attendees.

“I’m incredibly proud of the work that SoundCorps has accomplished and the ongoing partnerships that have been cultivated over the past decade,” Tingle said. “This work wouldn’t have been possible without the board, staff, musicians and fans who’ve supported this effort and I am so grateful for the opportunity to have worked for this fantastic community for so many years.”

A major project for the incoming executive director will be the fifth annual Chattanooga Hip-Hop Summit and Week – which has placed Chattanooga on the hip-hop industry map by attracting industry leaders like Dame Dash, LaRussell and Sonny Digital.

Tingle, who has committed to remaining involved in this year’s programming as needed, has taken a role in the private sector and will continue to focus on strengthening the region through economic and community development.

In the weeks ahead, Tingle will work to ensure a smooth leadership transition. The SoundCorps Board of Directors has issued an open call for applications, scheduled to close on April 19.

To find out more and apply for the open role, visit www.soundcorps.org/apply.

SoundCorps is a 501c(3) nonprofit dedicated to growing the music economy in the Chattanooga region. The organization serves local music industry professionals ranging from artists and venue owners to booking agents, instrument retailers, recording studio owners and more. SoundCorps devotes its energies to building local music industry infrastructure and professional expertise through ongoing programs, events and initiatives. To learn more, visit www.SoundCorps.org.