Tennessee Songwriters Week Showcases Kick Off Across The State Beginning February 18

Celebrate the craft that put Tennessee on the map during Tennessee Songwriters Week.

In late January, more than 1,200 songwriters performed at nearly 50 qualifying round venues across the state, including Memphis, Collierville, Jackson, Cookeville, Murfreesboro, Linden, Knoxville, Chattanooga, Johnson City, Bristol and more.

Songwriters performed in big cities, small towns, music venues, coffee houses, breweries and creative live stages throughout the state. The sixth annual event represented songwriters in multiple genres of music, diverse age ranges and heartwarming lyrics and stories.

Now, select songwriters move on to one of seven Tennessee Songwriters Week showcases:

“Since the inception of the event, we have shared our mission with Tennessee Songwriters Week, to recognize the wealth of talent Tennessee has brought, and continues to bring, to the world,” said Erika Wollam Nichols, COO & General Manager of The Bluebird Cafe. “We are looking forward to this year’s week of music in February, culminating in the finale at The Bluebird in March.”

Seven finalists, one from each showcase, will earn the opportunity to perform at the iconic Bluebird Cafe during a private event in March with music industry professionals. Finalists will also win a branded commemorative Taylor guitar, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, a two-night stay in Nashville, a $100 gift card for travel and a one-year membership to Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI).

Judges for this year’s events include musicians, radio show hosts, publishers, Grammy-nominated producers, powerhouse sister duo Tigirlily Gold, singer-songwriter Alex Hall, songwriter Adam Brown, singer-songwriter and producer Anthony Smith, American Country Music Artist Butch Baker, independent soul artist Talibah Safiya, musician and entrepreneur McKenzii Webster, representatives from The Bluebird Cafe, NSAI, CMT and more. Judges consider lyric originality, performance and connection with the audience.

Former showcase winners continue to build their careers touring, performing and writing new music like bop artist Harzee from Memphis, who is working on a new album; Chattanooga’s alternative blues and indie singer-songwriter Katrina Barclay, who co-writes and collaborates with local musicians; Middle Tennessee’s Jacob Rice, who is currently on tour; and Maura Streppa, whose music has been recognized by American Songwriter, Billboard and iHeart Radio’s “Women of Country.”

Discover the story of Tennessee from the ones who are writing it. Helmed by the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development, Tennessee Songwriters Week supports music venues, provides songwriters with live performance opportunities, drives visitation and inspires travelers to experience the state's music stories, history, attractions and venues. Since its inception in 2019, more than 3,500 songwriters have shared their original songs across Tennessee stages during the annual celebration in February.