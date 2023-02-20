The Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival Returns June 15th With Another Stellar Lineup

Bonnaroo is a magical weekend of music, fun, and friendship held each June on their 700-acre farm in nearby Manchester, TN.

Their 2023 lineup features a diverse group of 150+ acts set on some of the most historic and iconic stages in the world, and music goes around the clock. In fact, their main venue Centeroo stays open 24/7 with dance sets leading into the sunrise.

Headliners this year include Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, Odesza, Paramore, Lil Nas X, Baby Keem, Tyler Childers, Vulfpeck, Marcus Mumford, My Morning Jacket, Griz, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Portugal. The Man, Korn and many more across ten stages.

CRASH LAND IN OUTEROO

In Outeroo, the campgrounds at Bonnaroo, there are many worlds to explore. There are six plaza barns with music, talks, yoga classes, suprise dance parties, and other activies. The campgrounds are full of surprises, and the home for the weekend for the entire Bonnaroovian family.

PREMIUM

Want the star treatment at Bonnaroo? Then their Premium offerings are for you. GA+, VIP and Platinum Centeroo Tickets deliver the luxury perks you need to take your Roo to new heights! You can also explore an array of glamping, RV and pre-pitched accommodations in Outeroo to maximize your comfort during your stay on The Farm.

THE BIG BANG OF BONNAROO

Bonnaroo began in 2002 with community at the center of its ethos. Originally home to a star-studded cast of jam-bands, Bonnaroo has grown over the years to feature the world's top talent of all genres from Pop to Hip-Hop to Metal to Indie and more. The name, borrowed from Dr. John's 1974 album, is a Creole saying for "a really good time" - that was and remains a massive understatement for your Bonnaroo experience!

THE BEST PIZZA IN THE GALAXY

From tasty fish tacos and grass-fed beef burgers to the best dang pizza (Spicy Pie, IYKYK) in the galaxy, there are all sorts of food adventures to choose from throughout the festival. With plenty of vegan, vegetarian and gluten free options you won’t be going hungry.

INFINITE ACTIVITIES

Want to explore a world outside of music? They’ve got you. Bonnaroo offers around the clock activities and opportunities for FUN. Relax at a morning yoga session, meditation, get hitched at their chapel, House of Matroomony, or sign up for the Eighth “First Annual” 5k, our Roo Run.

OUR EARTH, OUR HOME

Caring for the Earth and the future of our shared planet is at the core of the Bonnaroo mission. They aspire to be the greenest festival and to set the standard in sustainability and greening practices for festivals around the world. Theu continue to keep this work alive year-round with their dedicated non-profit, The Bonnaroo Works Fund.

