The Sensational Barnes Brothers Bring Memphis Soul To Nightfall This Friday

Nightfall continues its 36th summer of amazing free concerts at Miller Plaza, this Friday, August 25 beginning at 7pm.

The Sensational Barnes Brothers will headline with a rousing show at 8pm, with local artist Zowie Boyd featured as opener.

The Sensational Barnes Brothers, spotlighting Chris and Courtney Barnes, is a melting pot of the old and the new. Family was and is a huge part of the creation of The Sensational Barnes Brothers.

Their father Calvin “Duke” Barnes made his way through the world with his beloved wife Deborah who was the daughter of Rev. James L. Gleese, who founded the Beale Street Mission for Blacks/Negroes. Before marriage and children took the place over the touring life, Deborah was a Raelette, one of the background singers for the genius of soul, Ray Charles.

Inspired by their soulful and gospel-fueled past, the brothers’ harmonies resonate with both their blood and their kindred souls. The Sensational Barnes Brothers are featured on vocalists Don Bryant’s Grammy nominated album Don't Give Up on Love, lead singer of The Black Keys, Dan Auerbach, on his newest solo album, and are featured on the soon-to-be released album from Latin Grammy nominated Making Movies.

Opening the show at 7pm will be Chattanooga jazz, blues, and neo soul singer and songwriter Zowie Boyd and her band. Singing seriously since she was in ninth grade, Zowie released her first album, “Kuumba” in 2020. Zowie’s draws most of her creative inspiration from musical legend, Etta James.

In addition to the great music, Nightfall features over 30 local artisans and a variety of local food trucks as well as beer, wine and cocktails each week. Kids also enjoy the inflatable soccer field in Miller Park each week, thanks to the Chattanooga Football Club. KZ106 will also be on site, as they celebrate 40 years of sharing music in the community.

Known for its family-friendly environment as well as being recognized nationally for the quality of its musical programming, Nightfall is a highly acclaimed concert series that brings the Chattanooga community together in the heart of our city to enjoy great music, food and fun all summer long.

Visit NightfallChattanooga.com for a complete, interactive website that includes music samples by each headliner, as well as other important information on this FREE community concert series.

No outside food or beverages are allowed to be brought into Nightfall since concession sales are a primary funder of Nightfall.

Nightfall is made possible this year thanks to sponsorships from Mich Ultra, Fletcher Bright Company, SouthEast Bank, EPB, Coca-Cola Bottling Company, Window World, Southern Honda Powersports, T-Mobile, U.S.Xpress, and Chattanooga Whiskey.

Nightfall is locally owned and produced by Chattanooga Presents.