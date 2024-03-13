This Season's Road to Nightfall Lineup Announced

Chattanooga Presents & SoundCorps announce a full schedule of bands performing at The Granfalloon March 15-23 at the Road to Nightfall 2024 band competition, made possible by Yuengling Flight.
Thirty bands will perform over five nights at the Granfalloon, 400 East Main St. Six bands will perform each night with five finalists competing in the Finale Night on April 6. The series winner earns the opportunity to headline Nightfall on June 28.
Tickets can be purchased at the door on each night of the event.
March 15
- Wanya
- Confreres
- Tropic Sōl
- Haym
- No Thank You John
March 16
- Fostering Illusions
- Symatree
- Good Cop / Rad Cop
- PLVNET
- Point of Reference
- C-Grimey & The Freedom Rydaz
March 21
- Andru Jamison
- Dusty Leigh Huston
- As Seen On TV
- Christian Newport
- Jesse Pollom & The Jumbo Shrimp
- Brotherton Road
March 22
- Blue Matter Blues Band
- Kelsi Westfall & The Drovers
- In The Company Of Wolves
- Milele Roots
- Jessica Nicole Brown
- Moon Juice
March 23
- Mr. Brownstone’s Revival
- Bella & The Boys
- Tonal Vision
- Blue Cumberland
- Interval
- Get Zagadocious
The Road to Nightfall competition is a local band development effort and music competition designed to prepare up-and-coming local acts for the big stage.
The 2024 Road to Nightfall concert series is sponsored by Yuengling Flight and is a collaboration between Chattanooga Presents! and SoundCorps. The series was developed over the last fourteen years by Gig City Productions with a host of other local partners.