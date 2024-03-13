This Season's Road to Nightfall Lineup Announced

Chattanooga Presents & SoundCorps announce a full schedule of bands performing at The Granfalloon March 15-23 at the Road to Nightfall 2024 band competition, made possible by Yuengling Flight.

Thirty bands will perform over five nights at the Granfalloon, 400 East Main St. Six bands will perform each night with five finalists competing in the Finale Night on April 6. The series winner earns the opportunity to headline Nightfall on June 28.

Tickets can be purchased at the door on each night of the event.

March 15

Wanya

Confreres

Tropic Sōl

Haym

No Thank You John

March 16

Fostering Illusions

Symatree

Good Cop / Rad Cop

PLVNET

Point of Reference

C-Grimey & The Freedom Rydaz

March 21

Andru Jamison

Dusty Leigh Huston

As Seen On TV

Christian Newport

Jesse Pollom & The Jumbo Shrimp

Brotherton Road

March 22

Blue Matter Blues Band

Kelsi Westfall & The Drovers

In The Company Of Wolves

Milele Roots

Jessica Nicole Brown

Moon Juice

March 23

Mr. Brownstone’s Revival

Bella & The Boys

Tonal Vision

Blue Cumberland

Interval

Get Zagadocious

The Road to Nightfall competition is a local band development effort and music competition designed to prepare up-and-coming local acts for the big stage.

The 2024 Road to Nightfall concert series is sponsored by Yuengling Flight and is a collaboration between Chattanooga Presents! and SoundCorps. The series was developed over the last fourteen years by Gig City Productions with a host of other local partners.