This Weekend’s Hip-Hop Summit Features Dame Dash, LaRussell, And Other Artists

Music fans and aspiring artists alike can benefit from this weekend’s Hip-Hop Summit industry conference events and performances.

Friday night, fans can meet Roc-A-Fella Records co-founder Dame Dash at a keynote speech and VIP meet-and-greet at the Chattanooga Theatre Center, in addition to after-parties at Exile, Wanderlinger and Six18 Lounge.

Then, beginning Saturday morning, the public is invited to a free vendor market at The Edney and can get free tickets to a day of panels, performances and workshops from industry experts like Tracy Waples, Math Hoffa and more.

Leading up to this weekend’s Hip-Hop Summit, the 3rd annual Chattanooga Hip-Hop Week featured performances, book readings, artist and entrepreneur workshops and more. The full schedule of events can be found at chattanoogahiphopweek.com.

To get tickets to Dame Dash’s keynote address or VIP afterparty: 2023hiphopsummit.eventbrite.com.

Chattanooga Hip-Hop Week and Hip-Hop Summit are a project of SoundCorps and sponsored by the Lyndhurst Foundation, Benwood Foundation, Chattanooga Tourism Company, City of Chattanooga, EPB, Tennessee Arts Commission, Tennessee Entertainment Commission, Tech Goes Home Chattanooga, TVA, Cempa Community Care, WTCI-PBS, Power 94, Arts Build, Chattanooga State Community College, TVFCU, First Horizon Bank, Steam Logistics, Southern Movement Committee, Downtown Chattanooga Alliance, Imperial Vibez and Phoenix Productions.