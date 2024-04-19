Toadsmoke, Dope Skum, And Red Necklace Team Up To Celebrate Joey Lawrence

Some of Chattanooga’s loudest and heaviest bands will perform at the Cherry Street Tavern this Saturday night in honor of 4/20.

For those readers who may be unaware of the significance behind that particular date, don’t feel embarrassed. Until I googled 4/20, I had no idea either.

It turns out that April 20th is the birthday of famed television actor Joey Lawrence. You probably remember him best for the role of Joey Russo, the ditzy older brother on the hit show ‘Blossom.’

Over the course of five celebrated seasons on NBC, Joey Lawrence was best known for his impeccable comic timing, especially when delivering his catchphrase “Whoa!” But it would be wrong and cruel to reduce his storied career to that one catchphrase, hilarious as it may have been.

After consulting a website called Wikipedia, I learned that Joey Lawrence has worn many hats in the entertainment industry including actor, musician, songwriter, producer, podcaster, and game show host. He’s a triple threat!

In 1993 he released a self-titled album featuring the hit single ‘Nothin’ My Love Can’t Fix.’ The song peaked at #6 on the Billboard charts and was featured during the closing credits of iconic film ‘Cop and a Half.’

Having conquered both the music and movie industries, Lawrence triumphantly returned to television with the 1995 series ‘Brotherly Love.’ The show was notable for many reasons, not least of which being the three lead roles were played by Joey Lawrence and his real life brothers, Matthew and Andrew. “Whoa!”

Over the last 30 years Joey Lawrence has continued to find work in plenty of union movies and TV shows including Celebrity Big Brother, Android Apocalypse, and The Dog Who Saved the Holidays. And though nothing has been announced yet, my sources in Hollywood say he’s a shoo-in for the lead in Scorsese’s upcoming Frank Sinatra biopic. Hello Oscar!

When you stop and think about how amazing Joey Lawrence is, it makes perfect sense that Chattanooga’s best heavy metal bands would celebrate his birth with a spirited night of music and community.

Dope Skum is a hard-hitting duo with sludgy riffs and immaculately composed drum parts. Toadsmoke is so loud they’ll make your toes quiver. Red Necklace has been a dormant volcano for the last few years, but they’re ready to erupt again this 4/20 – aka Joey Lawrence Day!

If you feel like joining Chattanooga’s heavy metal scene to celebrate the life of Joey Lawrence, just head over to the Cherry Street Tavern this 4/20. Doors open at 9, and the cover charge is only $10.

“Whoa!”