Traditional New Orleans Trombone Star Headlines Nightfall This Friday

David Glen Andrews, known for his trombone talents as well as for being a cousin of Trombone Shorty, will headline with his band this Friday at Nightfall, Chattanooga’s longest-running free summer concert series.

Transfixed by the magic and mystery of New Orleans’ second-line parades, Andrews and his older brother, Derrick Tabb of the Rebirth Brass Band, along with their younger cousin Troy Trombone Shorty, soaked up life’s musical lessons by learning the history of the brass band tradition firsthand from iconic figures like Tuba Fats.

Andrews has been touring since the age of 14, performing in cities around the world, bringing equal measures of musicianship and showmanship to each. He now fronts his own high-powered ensemble that expertly fuses traditions ranging from jazz to gospel to rock to blues and to funk - sometimes all in the same song!

In recent years, he earned prestigious recognition and began making headliner status at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, considered the world’s biggest block party. Glen David Andrews and his band will take the stage at 8pm.

Opening this week’s show with a 7pm set is Bemi Allen. Bemi is a singer- songwriter with a diverse musical background encompassing reggae, soul and Americana. With over 13 years of live show experience, Bemi has honed her craft and captivated audiences with her soulful vocals and heartfelt songwriting. Bemi’s music is a fusion of genres, showcasing her passion and versatility as an artist.

Also at Nightfall this week will be a special display of 25 cars from Rally USA Tennessee on exhibit in Georgia Avenue from 6:30-8:30pm to serve as the ceremonial start for the 2024 Tennessee Rally USA being held on June 14-15 in Chattanooga and Polk County, Tennessee.

Although the music starts on the Miller Plaza stage at 7pm, come early to take advantage of a new “Nightfall Happy Hour” offering weekly drink specials from 5:30-6:30pm.

Nightfall includes a tasty variety of local food trucks in the street and around 25 local artisans offering their work for sale around the perimeter of Miller Park. Kids can also enjoy The Chattanooga Football Club’s inflatable soccer field and other children’s activities, including face painting and lawn games.

Georgia Avenue will offer free convenient parking for motorcycles (above Patten Parkway) and bicycles (below Patten Parkway), on the block north of M.L.King.

Nightfall bulk discount beer tickets will again be available this year at each show, offering a 20% savings on a packet of 20 beer tickets. No outside food or beverages are allowed to be brought into Nightfall since concession sales are a primary funder of Nightfall (outside alcoholic beverages are prohibited by law at Miller Park/Plaza).

Known for its family-friendly environment as well as being recognized nationally for the quality of its musical programming, Nightfall is a family-friendly concert series that brings the Chattanooga community together in the heart of our city. Nightfall has again been nominated this year as “Best Local Event” by this community.

Nightfall is locally produced by Chattanooga Presents.

For more information on this FREE community concert series, visit NightfallChattanooga.com.