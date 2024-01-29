The Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival Returns To Manchester, Tennessee June 13-16

The annual Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival will once again set-up in nearby Manchester, Tennessee (just up the road from Chattanooga), kicking off on Thursday, June 13 and running non-stop through Sunday, June 16.

Born in 2002, early Bonnaroo lineups featured artists from the jam scene. From that stemmed a beautiful community founded on love & positivity. Those early days set the pace for what they are today and helped create a unique Bonnaroovian world.

Their 2024 lineup features a diverse group of 150+ acts set on some of the most historic and iconic stages in the world, and music goes around the clock. Their main venue Centeroo stays open 24/7 with dance sets leading into the sunrise.

Among the many acts include headliners Post Malone, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Fred Again, Pretty Lights, and Fisher. Other notable acts include Maggie Rogers, Cage The Elephant, Melanie Martinez, Jon Batiste, Megan Thee Stallion, Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit, Carley Rae Jepsen, and more than 100 other acts from across the musical spectrum.

The campgrounds at Bonnaroo are like no place on Earth—neighbors become family, surprises abound, and activities go around the clock. Plus, from primitive camping, to RVs to glamping, every type of experience is at your fingertips.

Want to explore a world outside of music? Relax at a morning yoga session, meditation, get hitched at our chapel, House of Matroomony, or sign up for the Eighth “First Annual” 5k, their Roo Run.

There will be parades, a "Soberoo" group of passionate music lovers who choose to remain clean and sober at Bonnaroo, a chance to cool down with Splash-a-roo where you can jump into the famous Bonnaroo mushroom fountain in the center of centeroo, or venture over to the big-ass inflatable waterslide and take the plunge.

Other activites include yoga, the Planet Roo haven for sustainability, wellness, and global consciousness, a Village Market, and the classic Bonnaroo ferris wheel, a long running tradition and a perfect way to enjoy a break from all the dancing.

To get complete information about performers, entertainment, events, camping, nearby hotel accommodations, and to buy tickets, simply visit www.bonnaroo.com