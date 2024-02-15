An Enlightening New Series Reveals Ringgold’s Forgotten History

An exciting new interview series will debut with two local true-crime legends. The Ringgold Youth Council will host the first night of their new series, "A Night Out with Living Legends," on Thursday, February 22nd at 6:00 P.M.

The event, held at 155 Depot Street, Ringgold, GA, will feature guests Alvin Ridley and McCracken Poston Jr. who have become well known for their ties to a local murder trial held in 1999.

"A Night Out with Living Legends" will be an interview-style series that lets attendees listen to and ask questions of the featured guest speakers. The first installment, "A Night Out With Alvin Ridley," will feature guests Alvin Ridley and his longtime Attorney and friend, McCracken Poston Jr., who have garnered national attention and recognition for their involvement with a murder case from decades ago and in more recent times, are the subject and author, respectively, of the true-crime book, "Zenith Man: Death, Love, and Redemption in a Georgia Courtroom." Thursday night's event, hosted by Jed Mescon, will allow attendees to hear Ridley's eye-opening story firsthand.

The Ringgold Youth Council created this event to share the City's history with the public. The Council believes it is vital that all parts of Ringgold's history are remembered, especially the historical events that continue to have a lasting impact on the people of the town. With this series, the Youth Council hopes to shed light on the parts of Ringgold's history, both positive and negative, that haven’t received enough attention or exploration. They believe it is essential to educate and motivate the public to learn as much of the town's history as possible so that the community can continue to strengthen and flourish together.

"A Night Out with Alvin Ridley" and the other series installments are free and open to the public. Attendees can park in the public parking areas on and around Depot St. and walk to the Ringgold Depot for the event. The Youth Council will announce the other guest speakers of their series in the upcoming months.

The Ringgold Youth Council, established in December of 2021, focuses on community improvement and involvement through organizing, hosting, and sponsoring events that benefit the whole of Ringgold. They focus on issues like preserving history, recycling, and water conservation and have been involved with events that include the 1890 Days Jamboree, the Grand Reopening of Little General Park, and other beautification and service projects. The Youth Council hopes that this upcoming series continues their goal of strengthening and improving the community in which they live.