Chattanooga Library And Signal Centers To Host January 19 Dolly Parton Celebration

The Chattanooga Public Library and Signal Centers are thrilled to announce a special Imagination Library event called Reading 9 to 5: A Dolly Parton Celebration.

Reading 9 to 5 will be a Dolly Parton-themed takeover from 9:00 am until 5:00 pm on Friday, January 19, 2024, in honor of Dolly Parton’s birthday, the magic of reading and all the great work Dolly Parton has done through the Imagination Library.

To get the word out, the Library has released a new video that parodies the original “9 to 5” song.

“Dolly means so much to us at the library,” shared Lee Hope, Head of the Library’s Children’s Services. “She’s done so much for children all over the world through the gift of books, and as a librarian, I am beyond grateful for the work she’s done.”

“As the proud affiliate organization for Hamilton County, Signal Centers is honored to collaborate with the library in our shared commitment to fostering early childhood literacy, “said Donna McConnico, Signal Centers CEO. “We extend our sincere thanks to the library for their dedication to providing valuable resources to young minds. Together, we are fostering a lifelong love for learning, ensuring a brighter future for our community.”

The Library will be hosting a variety of events to get everyone involved, including local educational organizations such as Chambliss Center for Children.

Activities include:

The Reading 9 to 5 Contest -- Anyone, of any age, can participate in this contest. Stop by any Library location to pick up a special Reading 9 to 5 bookmark on January 19. Then, use the bookmark to track your reading throughout the day. Return your completed bookmark to any Library location to be entered to win a prize. Everyone who reads over one hour will be entered in a prize drawing to win books, toys or library swag.

Dress up as your Favorite Dolly -- It’s all Dolly, all day!

Dolly Parton-themed Programs -- All library locations will be offering a variety of Dolly-themed programs and activities throughout the day.

Free Imagination Library Books -- A limited supply of books from Signal Centers will be available at all Library locations.

Dolly Matinee all Day -- Stop by the Downtown Library Auditorium to catch a Dolly Parton movie. A schedule of movies will soon be available on the Library’s website.

Dolly Trivia -- As the day wraps up, there will also be Dolly Parton trivia for our adult readers at the Downtown Library! Answer questions about the Queen of Tennessee for a chance to win library swag.

More information will be available soon from the Library and Signal Centers, so visit chattlibrary.org and signalcenters.org to learn more.