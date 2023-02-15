Chattanooga Writer's Guild Presents January Writing Contest Winner: KB Ballentine

We are excited to announce the winner of the January 2023 Chattanooga Writers' Guild Monthly Contest is KB Ballentine with the submission "Season of Salt".

KB Ballentine’s seventh collection, Edge of the Echo, launched in 2021 with Iris Press. Her earlier books can be found with Blue Light Press, Middle Creek Publishing, and Celtic Cat Publishing. Published in North Dakota Quarterly, Atlanta Review and Haight-Ashbury Literary Journal, and others.

Her work also appears in anthologies including I Heard a Cardinal Sing (2022), The Strategic Poet (2021), Pandemic Evolution (2021), and Carrying the Branch: Poets in Search of Peace (2017). Learn more at kbballentine.com.

Season of Salt After the burn of summer was the letting go, sky unchained, learning a different blue. Fields pocked and clumped spilled scorched breath into the hollers, around the hulk of the mountains, far into its crannies and clefts. No tenderness left, no autumn abundant with the melody of leaves. No creeks kissing, tumbling grassy banks. No. Lifting our eyes to face the dark, we pause. Only the ruins remain.

January contest runner up is George de Arellano with the submission "Appalachian Lullably."

George de Arellano writes nonfiction, poetry, and children’s books. He lives in Wildwood, Georgia with his son Julian.

Appalachian Lullaby From red clay pillow, ‘neath the willow, now she cannot see the dragonflies and southern skies that used to set her free. Momma sleeps where Papaw weeps in the woods of Tennessee, and I’d like to know that when I go that’s where they’ll bury me.

Congratulations, KB and George!

The theme for February is Feel the Feels. Writers are invited to interpret that as loosely or closely as they wish. Deadline to submit is February 28, 2023 with a 1,500 word limit.

To learn more about the Chattanooga Writers’ Guild, please visit them online at chattanoogawritersguild.org

This contest is made available to members only. Monthly Contests open on the 1st of each month and close on the last day, with one winner and one runner-up announced the following month.

The Monthly Contests rotate through a pattern of Poetry, Fiction, and Creative Nonfiction throughout the year, with a new theme each month. Go to the 2023 Monthly Contest Series Info page to view the genre and theme for each month.