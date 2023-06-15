Chattanooga Writer's Guild Presents May Writing Contest Winner: G. N. Zaccaria

We are excited to announce the winner of the May 2023 Chattanooga Writers' Guild Monthly Contest is G. N. Zaccaria with the submission "A Turn of the Cards" and runner-up is James Brumbaugh with the submission "Martin in Dreamland."

A TURN OF THE CARDS

Melvino’s long fingers hovered over the cards that were spread out on his carpet. The wide sidewalk was bustling with pedestrians in the afternoon sunlight.

“You see that the constellations and planets are a part of us,” he said while he gently pointed to The Star of the Tarot cards. He paused before he turned the next card to face up. “Our lives are also a part of them…and our dreams as well.”

“This shows The Moon of disturbance laying parallel against The Star of hope,” Melvino explained. He continued to turn the cards that were laid out in in the “Celtic Cross” pattern in front of the two patrons.

“Here…the moon again… in the sky of the Eight of Cups card. Disappointment and lack of fulfillment. Here is the Nine of Swords…in reversal it reflects the same inner turmoil. The disturbed character that is awakened and frightened in their bed, alarmed by nightmares. It is in the dark of night.”

Sensing the concern of the young man and woman with their Tarot reading on this sidewalk, he used his sleight of hand skills and pulled The Lovers card from a pocket of his embroidered vest.

“Go forward happily in your life together, just be aware of the obstacles. Remember that there are ten million other stars that burn beyond this world. Residing on every planet revolving around those stars are others just like you. And every one of them are dreaming of you, as you dream of them.”

Melvino had been telling fortunes for over two years in this area that the locals called The Square. His daily setting up and then packing again at the end of a day, and after smoking a final Gauloises cigarette, had caused the faces of the people in The Square to lose their intrigue. The undercover officers, the solo street musicians, the workers in The Dragon’s Fly New-Age shop, and the kids in front of the vintage vinyl record store had become the customary denizens of his world. He watched the homeless men who walked from the Pine Street Shelter. He observed drug dealers who thought they were unnoticed, hustler boys and prostitute women. He heard the laughter coming out of the bars.

His dark skin and lean six-foot body were complimented by his faded blue jeans, the worn sandals, the necklace of copper and bone, and by the cottony Indian blouse from the racks of the Found Again consignment shop. With his brightly colored scarves and provocative good looks, Melvino relied on his slim build and dark dreadlocks as much as the brightly colored Tarot cards stacked on the rug under his feet. He knew his looks were striking, though he had been told that he did not smile enough. He often reflected in his notebook that he was at peace.

“Ah, but freedom and blessings from Allah, God love it,” he thought.

Although he spent all day describing the world of dreams and the revelations of the Wheel of Fortune card, his own dreams were dark and disturbing when he lay his head onto the pillow. He knew what would be arriving in the night: painted dogs with rabid saliva dripping from their jaws, demons with tails aflame and carrying pennants of the circular Pentacle coins, and winged women who disappeared off to the dark skies with laughter on their fetid breath. All the images off the Tarot deck cards came swirling in a nightmarish stew that often left him nauseous upon waking to face the next day. He would write the evening phantasm into the notebook.

Melvino always woke at five o’clock in his daily routine, then spent the first fifteen minutes of the day in prayer and meditation, then another fifteen minutes in yoga poses, and another fifteen in the shower. The other boarders in the house would rise and the availability of the shared single toilet and shower would be a challenge. Another block of fifteen minutes for his breakfast while he sat on his futon mattress in the rented room, as he read metaphysical texts or the writings of Gibran, sipping a morning coffee. By this time he would have known if the weather would permit him to be outdoors to tell fortunes, or if it would be one of the rainy days of unhappiness and frustration. Then his worries only could be calmed by hours spent in the Public Library a few blocks away.

It was a sunny day in late Spring. His Indian rug was spread on the sidewalk, his knapsack unpacked with the contents placed carefully within reach. He played his compact discs of soft Jazz and European “chill’ music as the first customer of the new day was about to show interest.

“Good morning.”

“Hello,” a young lady replied. She wore sandals and a flowing skirt.

“Would you like your fortune told today? Ten dollars for a palm reading, twenty dollars for a Tarot reading, and a special for “today only” of fifteen dollars for both. A great deal. I can tell your future, and your past. Any questions that you may have,” he said as he remembered to smile.

“The cards will reveal what you need to see revealed. Shuffle these, and then hand them to me.” He invited the young woman to sit with him on his Indian rug. He lit a stick of incense, and handed her the deck of Tarot cards. After he had “cut” the cards, he spread them out as a fan in his hand, and asked her to pick one card.

“This is your card…the one that represents who you are and all that you are in this earthly world”.

His Patchouli incense and her Gardenia fragrance wafted together and created an image in his mind of a Moroccan evening. He had never been to the land of his ancestors, and only knew of the Hollywood and Bollywood versions of the homeland. This portrait in his mind caused him to pause as he looked at the card she had chosen. The gentle face of the woman on the Knight of Wands card looked exactly like the young lady who sat before him. He could feel her spontaneity and energy, and found her to be attractive and very seductive.

“Uh…uh…” He fumbled for words, distracted by her appearance and mannerisms,

Melvino spread the cards out in an arc on the rug. He instructed the young woman to pick cards randomly from the spread deck, and to hand them to him. As he laid each card face up on the rug, he explained the images and symbols. He specifically noticed the jewelry on her fingers and wrists, noting that there was no ring to indicate an engagement or marriage. He momentarily stuttered as he spoke to her, but regained his composure when he looked into her deep brown eyes that were the color of powdered cinnamon.

Finished with the receiving of her fortune and paying her money, she thanked him and turned away before he asked “Perhaps one day we shall meet again?”

Melvino looked at the crowd, the pedestrians, the traffic, and the wrought iron fencing that surrounded the small pocket in The Square. He heard the throbbing of the bongos and congas from the group of young men who had gathered with their drums, the teenagers with their amateurish attempts at Hip-hop and Rap mumbled over the repetitive drone of their sound machine. He smelled the fried Vietnamese and Ethiopian foods from the restaurants, the beer and cigarettes, and heard the clacking of pool table balls and the wooden slap of the pool cue sticks.

“Perhaps,” he whispered to himself, “perhaps my God my Allah would allow tomorrow to come to us all, but that it may be different for me.”

Alone late that evening, Melvino lay on his lumpy futon mattress with his head turned toward the open window. As he recollected his day, he drifted off into quiet dreams. The memories of the single-serving liquor bottles and the used matches and discarded cigarettes on the dirty pavement under his sandals all faded into the blackness. The nightmare images off the Tarot cards did not visit him that night.

Instead, as he fell into a full slumber, he once again saw the eyes of the young woman who had come for her fortune. In those minutes she had taken him from the concrete and metal of The Square and into a land of sunshine, palm trees, and cool breezes that caressed his slender body as he rested in memories as soft as the sands of Morocco.

The next morning he awoke and again began a day of the turning of cards and the wishes on the future. Although he realized that the cool tropical breeze of his dream was only the cold chill from the open window, he wrote to himself in his notebook:

“Remember that the stars are all a part of us.”