Chattanooga Writer's Guild Presents November Writing Contest Winner: Brock Ward

We are excited to announce the winners of the November 2023 Chattanooga Writers' Guild Monthly Contest is Brock Ward with the submission "Death's Embrace" and runner-up is John C. Mannone with the submission "The Family I Choose."

Death's Embrace

In tarot, Death signals a transition, a change, the end of something old and the start of something new. This skeleton on the card is not something to be afraid of, but something to embrace. As I’m told this, under the sweltering heat of Chattanooga’s November sun, I can’t help but be irritated by Rider–Waite’s artwork. Death looks nothing like this fortune teller’s card.

I first saw Death when I was a tween. In my bedroom, I picked up toys to act out a story. I quickly realized, however, that I couldn’t hear their voices. I was forcing dialogue and manufacturing cheap obstacles for these bits of plastic to overcome. In my hands, these figures weren’t alive anymore. That day was the last time I picked them up, and that night was the first time I saw her. In the mirror, as I brushed my teeth, behind me a black mist silently shifted. She billowed over my shoulder and around my chest.

The fortune teller pries for additional information about my personal life, but I’m watching a family playing in the aquarium plaza’s stream. The children stomp through the water as fast as they can, striving to maximize both speed and splash size. The parents think they’ve found a private moment, and exchange a brief kiss. I smile, then tell the fortune teller something inconsequential but embarrassing. A gift, something for her to work with.

The next time I came across Death I was in college. I was a sophomore and was home for the holidays. Sitting in the kitchen, my dad joked that if I ate more carrots growing up then I wouldn’t need glasses now. I let him know that carrots improving vision was a lie the British told. They didn’t want the Germans to know they had radar, so they bragged about carrots instead. After saying this, I glanced up and noticed Dad looked both quite old and remarkably young. It was as if I had just informed a dying man that Santa Claus wasn’t real. He opened his mouth and Death poured out. She wisped around his unfamiliar expression, muffling his transition to a different topic, and reached toward me.

More tarot cards are flipped. If they are upside down that means they are reversed. I grin at the reversed Hanged Man. Upside down he looks like he’s starring in A Chorus Line. An upright Hanged Man means letting go. But not when he’s in A Chorus Line—then he represents a resistance to new perspectives. Behind the fortune teller, a hip guitarist begins playing. I find myself wondering if he’s an Austin transplant, then chide myself for the xenophobic thought.

The last time Death visited me was in my late twenties. I was in the living room fiddling with my ring. I couldn’t find my partner’s cat, but I wanted to say goodbye. She was scared that I was looking for her—she probably thought I wanted to take her to the vet. In reality, I wanted to do my best to explain divorce to a cat. I needed this tiny fluffy thing to understand that we’d never see each other again but that I loved her very much. I wiped frustrated tears away, turned, and opened the door to leave. Death filled the doorway, a black curtain swaying towards me.

The full tarot spread has been revealed, and I feel a pang of hunger. I think to myself that walking downtown has earned me some ice cream, so I thank the fortune teller, tip them a five, and stand. A sharp sting shoots up my leg. As I wiggle my slumbering foot, attempting to rush blood to it as quickly as possible, the fortune teller leans in.

“Death comes to us more than once,” they say.

“What?”

“The tarot reminds us we are in a constant state of death. The person you used to be is gone, the new you is here only for now. Death can be what you choose, and mourning is natural.”

A nearby dog barks a little too aggressively, and I shift my gaze from the fortune teller’s eyes to an Australian Shepherd and their human. The man pulling the leash is matching his dog’s energy, over apologizing. The woman who was barked at is comforting the man, repeating, “It’s fine!” I look back to the fortune teller, whose eyes haven’t moved.

“I’m not in mourning.”

The fortune teller shrugs and thanks me for stopping by. I walk to get my ice cream but don’t stop once I reach the store. I want to keep moving. I continue on to my car. On the drive home, I pass Riverview Park. Why is there new playground equipment? Why am I upset about a new slide?

I greet my cat as I walk in the door, and ask him, “Why would I be mourning?” In response, he shows me a dried hairball on my comforter. Moments later, I lean against the shaking washing machine and scroll through historic fragments hidden away within social media.

I was a child at the Blue Hole with my family, yearning to be back home playing video games.

I was a fourteen-year-old who felt stupid in my middle school polo and khakis.

I was a teen taking prom photos at the train station. I considered myself an adult.

I was a twenty-year-old, hoping to enjoy my first college party but finding only social anxiety.

I was a spouse showing my partner creepy Christmas dolls at the top of Lookout Mountain.

With a shuddering breath, I put my phone in my pocket. I lift my head, and Death hovers in the center of my home. The cloak of her black mist flutters as she stares back into me. I rub away my own mist that’s gathering in my eyes and shake my head. I push myself off the washing machine and stride up to Death, face-to-face with her void.

My mind races. How can I best let her know how little she means to me? While I plan my attack, Death drifts her haze around me. Feeling her darkness closing in, I am reminded of every other time she’s visited me. All the other times she reached out to me. This time, for the first time, I return her hold. I wrap my arms around her and lean into her ever-changing form. I embrace Death, who holds me softly, and in her arms I mourn.