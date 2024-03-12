Could You Survive A Zombie Apocalypse? John Ringo And Gary Poole Stand United

Fans of post-apocalyptic fiction have made the "Black Tide Rising" series by New York Times bestselling author, and Chattanooga resident, John Ringo a very popular series.

Over the past decade, the series has expanded to eight novels and now four anthologies of short stories with today's release of United We Stand (hardcover, & Kindle), all co-edited by Ringo and Chattanooga Pulse managing editor Gary Poole.

Be they zombie-related, medically-induced, or a religious prophecy fulfilled, stories set during apocalyptic events, or after, are often dark or depressing or dour.

But while the one chronicled in the Black Tide Rising series is grim, in the following interview excerpt conducted by Paul Semel about the new anthology, which features contributions by John Birmingham, Brian Trent, Lydia Sherrer, Mike Massa, Jody Lynn Nye, and others, series creator John Ringo says, “…the thing that shines through in all the books is hope.”

Paul Semel: For people who haven’t read any of the Black Tide Rising books, what is this series about, and what kind of a world are they set in?

John Ringo: A plague causes most people to go violently insane. Civilization falls. Survivors start to rebuild.

Paul: And what kind of zombies are we talking about?

John: Zombie is really the wrong description. Years later I ran across the 28 Days movies and realized I’d sort of written a fan-fic without ever seeing the movies. Rage zombies is the colloquial term.

The difference in the original books and most of the anthologies is that the rage zombies are more or less background. it’s why things are messed up but the main characters have generally found smart ways to deal with the issue of not-particularly-smart-weak apes.

Paul: It’s been said that, unlike a lot of apocalypse stories, the Black Tide Rising series is hopeful. Why did you decide to take this approach as opposed to looking at things from a more pessimistic perspective?

John: It’s grim, don’t get me wrong. But one of the things that annoys me about most post-apoc that you see mostly in television and film is that the survivors are…not the sort of people who would survive. And they make a lot of very basic mistakes that I think stem from the writers being…not the sort of people who would survive.

They also are very selfish. “I’m going to survive and I don’t care much about others.”

The primary Black Tide Rising books, and most of the anthology stories, are about people who are the sort to buckle down and do the smart, and sometimes cold-blooded, things that you do if you’re a pragmatic humanist in the situation. You do what it takes not only to survive but to help others and to grow as a community.

There’s nothing about the “lone wolf” because the lone wolf won’t tend to survive.

So, the thing that shines through in all the books is hope. Not hope to rebuild civilization as it was. The dead aren’t coming back. But to rebuild something that lasts and will continue to build.

Paul: So with the four short story anthologies that you’ve assembled — Black Tide Rising, Voices Of The Fall, We Shall Rise, and the new one, United We Stand — are they set at the same time as the novels, and deal with the same characters, or are they about some different aspect of the story?

Gary Poole: Each anthology has a specific theme, and we allow the authors to play around in the sandbox, so to speak, creating their own characters and settings. Each anthology takes place in a specific time period. The first, Black Tide Rising, was set concurrent with the first novel, Under A Graveyard Sky, and each subsequent one was about six months or so later on, which the current one about two years after the collapse of civilization.