Cynthia Robinson Young Is Chattanooga Writer's Guild April Contest Winner

We are excited to announce the following winners of the April 2024 Chattanooga Writers' Guild Monthly Contest: Cynthia Robinson Young with the submission “Dear Younger Self” and runner-up Ken Harpe with the submission “Do You Have the Key?”

Our poetry judge also wishes to commend Chris Wood with the submission “Abandoned to the Interstate.”

Dear Younger Self

--after Gabriella Bates

Grab the keys and go back

when it’s time to return to the house

you grew up in-- Victorian three story,

built to hold extended families

arriving from European lands

under Liberty’s watchful beacon,

a house European Immigrants abandoned

and passed on to your family; your people,

stolen from Cameroon and Nigeria,

migrated from Jim Crow South; all of us, forever

searching for the same thing:

The Promised Land.

Release him--

when the time comes to forgive your father,

his weakness for the freedom that lived in his sax.

His love for the music

that be-bopped him down a road

already potholed with drugs and destruction

leading him

away from the life his mother held

most dear--his;

away from the white TV families

you believed he had the power to replicate,

like happily- ever- afters and fairy dust.

Embrace

the grey dreadlocks

that will fall from your head as

you will inherit everything, good and bad.

A path you’ve now memorized in your soul

will lead you to the same places

your foremothers passed through,

push pins in North Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, New Jersey.

Sit on the porch.

The one from your childhood, the one

that wrapped itself around the house

you grew up in, the one

that wrapped itself around

you. The one

that always dreams you

home.

Cynthia Robinson Young is the author of the chapbook, Reflections of a Feral Mother (Bottlecap Press, 2024) and Migration (Finishing Line Press, 2018).

Her work has appeared in journals and magazines including The Writer’s Chronicle, Poetry South, The Cutleaf Reader, Chapter 16, and nominated for the Pushcart Prize and Best of the Net for 2023. An excerpt from her novel in progress is included in the anthology, Dreams for a Broken World (Essential Dreams Press, 2022). She lives in Chattanooga with her husband, eight adult children, and 18 grandchildren.

“Do You Have the Key?”

It was only a broken key,

Though in the shudder of her call for help,

We, her parents, could not know this …

Language is a key also, the words we channel

Over cell phones, a learned reflex.

Ignition key snapped off

In the parking lot next to Starbucks,

In Hamilton Place City,

Within sight of our cardiologists,

Two blocks from my glaucoma specialist,

Who on first meeting, with the joy of discovery

Said, “you’ve lost 75% of your vision

In your right eye:” my baseball eye,

My golf eye, my M16 eye.

Vision is a key made of light.

Facts are keys:

They turn our lives

One way or another.

It was only a broken Ford Focus ignition key.

But an only daughter’s distress

Stopped time and locked our minds.

Mr. Eliot set too high a bar:

We cannot “extinguish personality.”

Our words speak softer than our actions,

But they still speak as keys unlocking the self.

The chansonnier of Rock and Roll, Carole King,

Wrote “You’ve Got a Friend” and gave it away

To James Taylor, his only Number One.

It is good to know that when you call

Someone who cares will come.

Surprisingly clear traffic in the bright Sun …

A 45 minute drive from Signal Mountain;

Her mother had the spare key.