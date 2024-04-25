East Ridge Hosts Craft Fair Benefiting East Ridge City Library This Saturday

East Ridge officials announced that the “Friends of the East Ridge Library” are hosting the first-ever Craft Fair to benefit East Ridge City Library on Saturday, April 27.

From 10am until 5pm, East Ridge Community Center will be filled with local craft vendors, a variety of delicious food vendors, a petting zoo with pony rides, door prizes, and more.

With the opportunity to buy local crafts, win door prizes, enjoy a free petting zoo with pony rides, try delicious food, and purchase discounted books, everyone is encouraged to attend.

The East Ridge City Library’s Teen Advisory Board will also host a bake sale during the event. The event is planned to take place rain or shine inside the East Ridge Community Center located at 1515 Tombras Avenue.

Funds collected from the Craft Fair will be used to assist with the Library’s public programs that benefit children, teens, seniors, and other members of the community.

Parking and admission to the family-friendly event along with the activities for kids are all free.

For additional information regarding the event, please contact the East Ridge Library at 423-867-7323 or visit www.eastridgetn.gov.

Information can also be found on the City of East Ridge Facebook page @EastRidgeTN or at East Ridge City Library Facebook page @EastRidgeCityLibrary.