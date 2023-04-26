Library Hosts Inaugural Local Authors Fair This Saturday

The Chattanooga Public Library is excited to announce its first annual Local Authors Fair will take place Saturday, April 29, at the Downtown Library.

Over 80 authors will be present with books, readings, and lectures on multiple floors of CPL’s main library branch.

“The Library is looking forward to our first Local Authors Fair,” said CPL’s Interim Executive Director Jason Sullivan. “This is a great opportunity for us to showcase the talented writers here in our area.”

The event features local organizations Rhyme N Chatt with Marsha Mills and Chattanooga Writers Guild; poets including UTC Meacham Fellow Christian Collier and KB Ballentine, mystery writers such as BT Polcari and Becky Wooley; and children’s authors including Alex Scott and Judy Gallagher.

A full list of authors can be found at chattlibrary.org/inaugural-local-authors-fair-april-29/.

The day will feature author tables, readings and performances on the 1st, 2nd and 4th Floors of the Downtown Library. Most authors will be available throughout the day for meet and greets, book purchases and signings and photo opportunities.

For readings and lectures, see the schedule posted at chattlibrary.org/inaugural-local-authors-fair-april-29/.

For more information about CPL’s library locations, other events, hours and more, please visit chattlibrary.org.