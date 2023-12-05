Meet Samuel C. Spitale, Author Of "How To Win The War On Truth"

Samuel C. Spitale, the brilliant mind behind the groundbreaking book ‘How to Win the War on Truth: An Illustrated Guide to How Mistruths Are Sold, Why They Stick, and How to Reclaim Reality,’ will discuss how the tools of marketing and advertising have been used by media manipulators to peddle misinformation.

Spitale, a media studies expert who has trained journalism students at the State Department's International Digital Education and Arts Program and provided keen insights into multiple new outlets, will be the featured guest at Cherry Street Tavern (719 Cherry St, Chattanooga, TN) at 5:15 p.m. Dec. 12.

"We tend to think of mass communication in very traditional terms," says Spitale. "We think we know what advertising, marketing, and publicity look like, but to become more savvy media consumers, we need to look at each with a wider lens, from Publicity (tea party protests, the Tour de France) to Marketing (coffee breaks, the War on Terror), to PR (vaccines linked to autism, the War on Drugs), to Branding (Family Values, Law and Order)."

How to Win the War on Truth is a handbook for debunking misinformation and finding the news beyond the noise. It exposes how the powerful use the tools of persuasion to influence public opinion and sell us ideas that enrich themselves at the public’s expense. It examines how these ideas impact our lives and argues that understanding this is key to making informed decisions.

Spitale has been a featured speaker at the Clinton Presidential Center’s Civic Education Institute and Student Presidential Leaders Series. He has appeared on C-SPAN’s BookTV and KRON4’s LIVE! In the Bay News magazine, on talk radio shows hosted by Tavis Smiley and Jim Engster, and on the podcasts It’s All Journalism, Watching America, and The Learner’s Corner.

Limited tickets include a copy of the book and the opportunity to have it signed by the author in person. This event is presented by AAF Chattanooga and sponsored by Cherry Street Tavern.

Date & Time:

Dec. 12, 2023, at 5:15 pm EST

Location:

Cherry Street Tavern

719 Cherry St, Chattanooga, TN 37402

Ticket Sales: