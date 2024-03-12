Poetry & Poverty: An Evening Of Poetry And Conversation With Moll King And Nikki Lake

You are invited to a very special evening filled with poetry and an important conversation on housing and homelessness in our community.

Local poet Moll King will read her original poetry from "As You Did to The Leased of These", a collection of poems on housing and homelessness in Chattanooga at the Wednesday evening event, held from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Townsend Atelier in the Arts Building at 301 E. 11th Street.

Guest poet Nikki Lake will also perform. Nikki is a volunteer with CALEB (Chattanooga in Action for Love, Equality and Benevolence) and director of Chattanooga Community Co-Op.

Following the poetry performances, Nikki will present CALEB'S housing statement and lead a discussion on issues currently facing our city, solutions being proposed, and ways you can get involved in uplifting your community.

Moll King as lived and performed in Chattanooga for the past 10 years with involvement in works such as the Plug Poetry Project, Hunter Museum's Vision and Verse, and most recently, the Barking Leg's 30th Anniversary Incubator Project. Her works focus on the political with a heavy emphasis on vulnerable populations such as those living in poverty, especially as they have been affected by the rising cost of rent and food. She hopes to bring more attention to these issues as she expresses community frustration as well as her own personal struggles in trying to make a living.

This event is organized by Moll King. Community partners for this event include: CALEB, Chattanooga Food Co-Op, HART Gallery, Helping Hands Community Pantry, and Townsend Atelier.