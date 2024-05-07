Read & Ride: CARTA-Library Partnership Offers Free Bus Passes For Area Students

CARTA and the Chattanooga Public Library are proud to announce a new incentive for students who participate in the Library’s summer reading program: Read & Ride bus passes.

The new bus passes will be available starting May 27th for all Kindergarten through 12th grade students (ages 5-18) who sign-up for Make.Play.Read.Learn., the Library’s summer reading program.

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with CARTA, a significant step in realizing the ‘One Chattanooga’ vision. This collaboration opens doors for our youth, allowing them to access not just books but a world of enriching activities during the summer throughout the community,” said Will O’Hearn, Library Executive Director.

“By providing free bus rides to those joining our summer reading program, we're bridging gaps and fostering a community where every child has the opportunity to engage in healthy and educational experiences. Together, we're empowering our youth to explore, learn, and grow, ensuring a brighter, more connected future for all.”

“CARTA is excited to partner with the Chattanooga Public Library for this program," said Charles D. Frazier, Chief Executive Officer of CARTA. "By offering free bus rides on our fixed routes this summer, we’re making sure students can easily get to community resources and enriching opportunities without worrying about how to get there.”

Dr. Lyn Hunter, head of the Library’s teen services, has been working towards a partnership with CARTA for a number of years. “We began talks back in 2020 before the pandemic, so when we were able to pick up where we left off, we jumped at the opportunity! We are so grateful for CARTA’s support in ensuring our children have a safe, free way to enjoy the summer,” said Dr. Hunter.

MPRL is an interactive summer reading program offered by the Library since 2017. This year, all library locations will host kickoff events on Saturday, June 1, and offer fun challenges throughout the summer through the Beanstack app. Thanks to another partnership with W. Max Finley Stadium, there will be a large finale party on Saturday, July 20, at Finley Stadium.

The Read & Ride bus passes will be available starting Monday, May 27, 2024, and they cover all bus rides from June 1 - July 31, 2024. Passes for K - 5th grader also cover the fare for an accompanying adult. Parents, guardians and students can sign-up now at chattlibrary.beanstack.org. To learn more about MPRL, the Read & Ride bus pass, and other library events and services, visit chattlibrary.org.

CARTA provides transportation throughout the City of Chattanooga. More information about CARTA’s routes, schedules, and services can be found at gocarta.org.